Gators Sweep Seton Hall - News, Notes, & Quotes

No. 11 Gators Sweep Doubleheader Over Seton Hall

Starting pitchers Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat picked up victories while Jud Fabian homered in both ends of the twin bill en route to collecting his 100th career RBI.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 11 Florida won both ends of a Saturday doubleheader over Seton Hall, prevailing by scores of 16-4 and 11-9 to clinch the series over the Pirates.

Starting pitcher Hunter Barco was brilliant once again in game one, firing 6 1/3 shutout frames on two hits while striking out six. On the offensive end, Jud Fabian homered in both ends of the doubleheader while driving in a combined six runs on the day.

Game One Barco got game one started on the right foot for the Gators (13-3), pitching a scoreless first inning and picking up three strikeouts in a frame for the fourth time this season. Florida took advantage of the zero in the bottom half, using back-to-back triples by Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

After trading scoreless innings in the second, the Gators extended their lead to 3-0 in the third. Deric Fabian led off with a walk, then J. Fabian drove in his younger brother with a two-run shot over the right field wall for his fifth home run of the season.

Barco continued to mow down the Pirates (0-12) in the three innings to follow, blanking Seton Hall through the first-six innings of play with six strikeouts to his credit.

The Florida offense continued to do its job in the fifth and the sixth innings, scoring five and six runs, respectively. Thompson got things going in the fifth, singling to left to bring in Kris Armstrong From there, Langford blasted a three-run homer to left center for his fourth of the campaign, making it 8-0 Gators heading into the sixth.

The Gators used a six-run frame in the following inning to increase the lead to 14-0. J. Fabian drove in Armstrong with an RBI single through the left side, followed by an RBI single through the right side off the bat of Langford. Kendrick Calilao drove in two more runs with a single to right, while Josh Rivera capped off the big inning with an RBI single to shortstop to bring in BT Riopelle. Seton Hall scraped across four late runs in the seventh and eighth. Collin Sheehan plated the first in the former inning with an RBI single to center field, while Steve Grober brought in Mark McNelly on a groundout to first base. In the eighth, the Pirates added two more on a David Haberman sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walk by Sheehan.

Answering back, the Gators pushed across two runs in the eighth to bring the score to its final tally of 16-4. Rene Lastres delivered an RBI single to left field, followed by an RBI fielder's choice to second base by Rivera.

Barco (3-1) earned the victory, pitching 6 1/3 shutout innings with two hits allowed and six strikeouts. The left-hander is now the proud owner of a 1.93 ERA with 34 strikeouts against two walks in 23 1/3 frames, translating to 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 17.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Seton Hall starter Hunter Waldis (0-3) was saddled with the loss, going 4 1/3 frames with seven earned runs allowed on six hits and three walks. He struck out one.

J. Fabian (2-for-3), Thompson (2-for-3), Langford (3-for-4), Riopelle (2-for-3), and Calilao (2-for-5) all registered multiple hits in game one.

Game Two Seton Hall jumped out to a 2-0 lead in game two with a pair of runs in the first inning. With two men on, Will Gale tripled down the right field line to score Devin Hack and Pat D'Amico.

The Gators answered back with one run in the bottom half. Halter led off with a line drive single to right field and proceeded to steal second base. After a Thompson walk and Langford hit-by-pitch, Armstrong drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cut the deficit in half.

The Pirates responded with one run in the next inning, but the Gators fought back to take the lead with five runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Langford stayed hot with an RBI single to the shortstop to plate J. Fabian and Thompson raced across home on a wild pitch to tie it up. Mac Guscette was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in Langford. Halter finished off the scoring, drawing a bases-loaded walk to score Riopelle.

With a newfound 5-3 advantage, Florida received scoreless innings from starting pitcher Brandon Sproat in the fourth and fifth. The right-hander posted four strikeouts through the first-five innings.

Thanks to Sproat, Florida was able to extend the lead to 9-3 with a four-run fifth inning. D. Fabian came up big with a two-run single through the left side, then came in to score on J. Fabian's second home run of the day – this time to straightaway right field. Both of J. Fabian's home runs during Saturday's doubleheader plated his younger brother.

Sproat churned out his third-straight scoreless inning in the sixth, recording his fifth strikeout in the process. Right-hander Blake Purnell relieved Sproat in the seventh and worked around a pair of singles to navigate Florida into the seventh-inning stretch.

Florida put together a two-run inning in the seventh, with Calilao scoring on a J. Fabian bases-loaded walk and Thompson driving in D. Fabian with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field.

Purnell held the Pirates scoreless through two innings of relief, turning the game over to southpaw Carsten Finnvold in the ninth. Seton Hall showed life in the final inning, scoring six runs highlighted by a grand slam by Oscar Murray to cut the Florida lead to 11-9.

With the nightcap in an unexpected save situation, the Gators called on right-hander Brandon Neely The Seville, Fla. native retired each of the two batters he faced in order to lock down the first save of his collegiate career.

Sproat (3-1) won his second-consecutive start, pitching six innings and allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk. The Pace, Fla. native struck out five en route to his second quality start in as many appearances.

Pirates starter Drew Conover received the loss, tossing two innings and allowing five earned runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out two.

Halter (2-for-4) was the lone Gator to collect multiple hits in game two.





NOTABLES





* Seton Hall's run in the seventh inning of game one snapped a 31 2/3 innings home scoreless streak for the Florida pitching staff.

* With his 37th and 38th career homers, J. Fabian moved into sole possession of eighth place on Florida's all-time home run list.

* J. Fabian also picked up his 100th career RBI in game one.

* Both of J. Fabian's home runs during Saturday's doubleheader plated his younger brother, D. Fabian.

* J. Fabian went 3-for-6 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored across the two games.

* Barco (3-1) now owns a 1.93 ERA on the season with 34 strikeouts against two walks in 23 1/3 frames, translating to 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 17.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan now sits at 598 career victories – just two away from reaching the milestone of 600 wins (all at Florida).

* Florida is now 4-1 all-time vs. Seton Hall (all home games).

* Florida improves to 36-6 across the program's last-42 regular season games at Florida Ballpark.

* The Gators are 21-3 in their last-24 regular season home games.

* The Gators have won 12 of their last-13 games overall.

* Halter saw his 16-game hitting streak come to an end in game one.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN

On Hunter Barco's performance in game one…

"I thought Hunter was really good. It's a short week for him. He loses a day, obviously, because we got rained out yesterday. That's why we took him out. But, I thought he was good. Today was not an easy day to pitch in. I mean, if you've ever pitched in wind, it does get a little difficult. The ball is slick. But I thought he did a really nice job of commanding his secondary [pitches] and certainly his fastball command was really good today. And Wyatt had a really good day offensively. I think overall, the entire day we swung the bats good."

On Brandon Sproat's start and the bullpen's struggles…

"I mean, we talked about it at the end of the first game. You know, we got to find, we just need to get some outs, certainly with a big lead. It is disappointing. But on the other side of that, I thought Brandon came in and did a really nice job. It just got away from us so quickly that we didn't have [Nick Ficarrotta] ready. I didn't think we were going to have to use Fic in the ninth there. Brandon [Neely], he was ready to go. He came in and did a really nice job in a two-run game. Certainly, that could have gotten a little bit scary there if they got a runner on. Obviously now, tying run comes to the plate. I think if you look at one thing today, that was the most disappointing part."

UP NEXT

Florida and Seton Hall face off in the series finale on Sunday, scheduled for 12 p.m. on SEC Network+.