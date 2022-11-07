Gators Sweep Stetson in Fall Doubleheader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida defeated Stetson by scores of 7-6 and 5-1 to claim both ends of a fall doubleheader at Condron Family Ballpark on Sunday.

Game One | Florida 7, Stetson 6

In a matchup that featured four-lead changes, Florida used an eighth-inning comeback to defeat Stetson, 7-6, in game one of Sunday's doubleheader.

Michael Robertson (2-for-3) and Jac Caglianone (2-for-5) led the offensive charge, as Robertson scored two runs and Caglianone drove in a pair. Wyatt Langford (1-for-5) also finished with two RBI, while Dale Thomas (1-for-2) and Ty Evans (1-for-4) both connected for solo homers.

Starting pitcher Brandon Sproat began the game on the right foot for the Gators, tossing two shutout frames with one hit allowed and four strikeouts. Sproat was relieved in the third by southpaw Jac Caglianone, who recorded just one out before being forced out of the game due to a weather delay.

Upon resumption of play, left-hander Chris Arroyo took over for Florida and needed just four pitches to work the Orange & Blue out of the frame. Florida followed with a three-run fourth inning, as Langford (RBI double), Caglianone (RBI single) and Josh Rivera (RBI single) all drove in runs.

Stetson answered with four runs of their own in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Drew Wyers hit a grand slam to put the Hatters ahead, 4-3.

The Stetson lead proved to be short-lived, as the Gators responded in the bottom half of the frame. Knotting things up at four runs apiece, Thomas blasted a solo shot over left-center field wall. Two innings later, Evans uncorked a home run to right field to give the Gators a 5-4 advantage.

Florida's one-run lead held until the top of the eighth, when Jayden Hinton delivered a two-run single to center field to give the Hatters a 6-5 edge. Right-hander Brandon Neely was then called on from the bullpen and successfully worked the Gators out of the jam.

The final lead change of game one occurred in the bottom of the eighth, with Florida putting together a late rally for a come-from-behind, 7-6 win. Langford drove in the first run with an RBI fielder's choice to first base, followed by the game-winning RBI single to right field off the bat of Caglianone.

Right-hander Ryan Slater earned the victory after firing 2 1/3 shutout frames of relief in the middle innings. Slater allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out two. Neely was also brilliant, firing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Stetson reliever Jason Gonzalez was saddled with the loss, allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Game Two | Florida 5, Stetson 1 (7 innings)

In game two, Shelnut (2-for-3) and Rene Lastres (1-for-3) were the key offensive contributors. Shelnut scored one run and drove in another, while Lastres used a three-run double to pace the squad in RBI.

Right-handed starter Hurston Waldrep was electric in the first two frames. Waldrep struck out all six batters he faced, highlighted by an immaculate inning in the second.

Florida scored first again in game two, with Shelnut delivering a two-out single to left field to plate Caglianone. Stetson responded in the top of the third with a lone run to knot the game up at 1-1.

From there, the Gators and Hatters engaged in a bullpen pitchers' duel. For Florida, the quartet of Cade Fisher, Nick Ficarrotta, Yoel Tejeda Jr. and Blake Purnell combined to shut out Stetson from the fourth inning through the seventh.

With the score held by the bullpen, Shelnut gave Florida life by singling through the left side with one out in the bottom of the seventh. From there, BT Riopelle drew a walk and Shelnut advanced to third on a wild pitch. With two outs in the final inning, Shelnut came in to score on an infield throwing error, securing a 2-1 win and a doubleheader sweep for the Orange & Blue.

Lastres later added a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to bring the score to its final tally of 5-1.

Purnell earned the victory, firing one perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts. Stetson reliever Cooper Smith received the loss after surrendering four unearned runs on two hits and one walk in the seventh.

UP NEXT Florida closes out the fall season with the Orange & Blue World Series on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free for all fans.