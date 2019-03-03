After rain postponed Saturday’s game versus Winthrop, the Florida Gator baseball team was forced to play a double-header Sunday.

The Gators rolled to victory in game one, winning 28-5 and finished the series with a 5-3 victory to secure the sweep in a shortened game due to the double-header.

Game one:

If you like offense, the first game was for you. The Gators smashed five home runs in-route to a 28-5 victory. As a team, Florida had 23 base hits dispersed among 13 different players.

After Winthrop took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Matthew Mulkey home run, the Gators immediately responded. Freshman Jacob Young sent the first pitch in the bottom of the first for a ride over the right field wall to make it 1-1.

Florida would fall behind once again in the third inning after Mulkey drove in Scout McFalls with an RBI single and made it 2-1.

However, it would be all Florida after that.

The Gators would take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third after Brady McConnell led the inning off with a double and Wil Dalton followed suite with a double of his own to drive McConnell in. A sac-fly from Nelson Maldonado would score Dalton.

In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Florida would combine to score 25 runs. The Gators would hit four home runs, three of them being grand-slams and take the game from Winthrop.

The Gators used seven singles to push eight runs across the plate, including two from Jud Fabian.

The fifth though was when the long-balls started flying. After the bases quickly were loaded, Kendrick Calilao unloaded on a 3-1 pitch, sending it into the left-field bleachers to make it 15-2. Florida would push two more runs across in the inning on a Winthrop error and a sacrifice-fly from Young.

The sixth inning was no different. Dalton lead off the frame with a solo blast to left field to extend the lead to 16. After Cal Greenfield drew a bases-loaded walk to score another run, Young hit his second home run of the day. He took the first pitch he saw in the at-bat for a ride to to left field for a grand-slam and made it 23-2.

Christian Flint would score on a wild pitch to make it 24-2. Pinch hitter Santino Miozzi then came to the plate with the bases loaded once again and hit the third grand-slam of the day for Florida that made it 28-2.

Winthrop would get three runs back in the top of the eighth inning to make it 28-5.

Young would finished the day 3-5 with six RBI’s and two homeruns. Dalton went 4-5 and three runs batted in plus a home run as well. Calilao would also finish with six RBI’s for Florida.

Tommy Mace got the win for the Gators, going five innings allowing only one earned run while striking out six and walking only one batter.

Game two:

The second game of the day was drastically different from the early morning slugfest. The Gators used a four-run second inning to hold off Winthrop and pick up the 5-3 win in a seven-inning game.

Starter Jack Leftwich retired the first 10 batters he faced and picked up the win for Florida. He ended up going six inning, allowing only two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking only one.

The Gators got on the board when Cory Acton singled to left field to score Austin Langworthy. Brady Smith followed that up with a sacrifice-fly to center field that allowed Nelson Maldonado to tag up from third and make it 2-0.

Brady McConnell would aid in the next two runs being scored as he bunted down the third base line that forced a Winthrop error. Brandon Fite’s throw to first would be wild and allowed Acton and Jordan Butler to score and extend the lead to 4-0.

However, Winthrop would cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth. Alex Raines led off the inning with a double to left-center and was driven in by Matthew Mulkey with a double of his own to make it 4-1.

Spencer Yankle would then make it 4-2 with an RBI single that scored Mulkey.

Florida would get another run in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Butler led the inning off with an infield single and advance to third on Jacob Young’s two-out single. McConnell would then skip a groundball over first baseman Grant English’s glove that allowed Butler to score and make it 5-2.

Winthrop would threaten to make a rally in the top of the seventh inning against Gator closer Nolan Crisp. Jake Sullivan led the inning off with a double and would score on a Scout McFalls two-out single. However, Crisp would strike out Raines to end the game and pick up his sixth save of the season.

The Gators improved to 10-4 on the season after the weekend sweep of the Eagles. Florida will host Florida Gulf Coast in a pair of games on Tuesday March 5th and Wednesday Match 6th.
















