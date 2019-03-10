The Florida offense wasn’t raking on Sunday against Yale like it was in Saturday’s 15-1 win, but the Gators still managed to do enough at the plate to sweep the Bulldogs.

Jud Fabian carried the offense with two solo-home runs to left field while Tyler Dyson and Hunter Ruth combined to stifle the Yale offense in a 4-3 victory.

Dyson started the day off strong, not allowing a run until the fourth inning and forcing 10 fly-outs. The Gator starter ended up going five and a third innings and used 75 pitches. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two and walking only one.

Prior to Sundays start, Dyson had failed to make it past five innings.

“I was just trying to keep that down,” Dyson said of his pitch count, “and try to work deep in the ballgame. I thought I did that today and got a lot of early pitch outs and I felt good out there today, probably the best I felt all season.”

Florida got off to a solid start in the bottom of the first. After Brady McConnell reached on an infield single and Nelson Maldonado drew a walk, Jordan Butler smacked a double into the left-center field gap to make it 2-0.

Fabian would extend the lead to three in the bottom of the second when he blasted his first home run of the day.

Yale would get on the board in the top of the fourth though when Jake Gehri hit a solo-home run to left field that cut the deficit to 3-1.

Florida would immediately answer as Fabian would hit his second home run of the day to the exact same location as his first home run. It was his third home run of the series and his team leading fifth of the season.

“Our scouting report was saying to see the ball up with that guy because he has a sink,” Fabian said of Yale starting pitcher Tyler Stiegler. “He threw me two fastballs up and I hit them.”

However, Yale would tighten the ball game up in the top of the sixth. After Griffin Dey lead the inning off with a single, Gehri crushed his second home run of the day to left field and make it 4-3.

That would end the day for Tyler Dyson.

Ruth would finish the sixth inning getting the final two outs on five pitches, a precursor to the outing the freshman would have.

“When he threw Friday night, he looked really sharp,” Kevin O’Sullivan said. “It takes a couple outings to just kind of get going again and obviously he hasn’t pitched in a long time. He’s really starting to come into his own, he’s going to be very very valuable for us moving forward.”

The stocky, right-hander would finish the final three and two-third innings without allowing a run and only one hit," said Ruth. "He also struck out five batters and didn’t allow a walk.

“Sully has really been trying to put a lot of pressure situations on me and I think he just wanted to see if I could handle it and finish what I started.”

The final innings didn’t come without a few scares though. In the seventh inning, Teddy Hague reached third base and seemed poised to tie the game up. However, Ruth would buckle down and get Mason LaPlante to fly-out to end the inning.

In the eighth, Ruth faced Gehri with two outs. The Gator freshman would strike out the Yale slugger on four pitches and preserve the 4-3 lead. Ruth would also pitch the ninth inning, striking out the side, and pick up the save.

“It was fairly obvious he was throwing the ball really well,” O’Sullivan said. “We need to extend his pitch count a little bit too.”

Florida finished with six hits in the ball game. Jacob Young, McConnell, Maldonado and Butler would all have a base hit to go along with Fabians two home runs.

Florida will begin its tougher part of the schedule come Tuesday when the Gators host Florida State.

“Jordan Butler hasn’t thrown in a while, “O’Sullivan said regarding who would pitch on Tuesday. “Whether we start Christian Scott or Jordan I don’t know yet but it will probably be one of those two.”

“Big emotions, we’re excited for it,” Fabian said. “They’ve only got one loss, obviously, so hoping to make it two loses.”

First pitch Tuesday is at 6:30pm.











