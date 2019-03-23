Despite taking an early lead, Florida was unable to avoid the sweep at Vanderbilt.

The Gator baseball team fell in game three of their weekend series with the Commodores 14-3, dropping Florida to 16-10 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play.

Florida would be outscored in the weekend 34-6.

It started off as a classic pitchers duel between Rocker and Dyson. Rocker would strike out Young, McConnell and Maldonado to begin the game, setting the tone for the Vanderbilt starter. Dyson would counter with a clean inning of his own, retiring the first three Vandy batters in order.

The Gators would threaten briefly in the second. Kendrick Calilao lead-off the inning with a single to left field. However, Rocker would settle down, striking out Wil Dalton, getting Corey Acton to ground into a fielder's choice and retiring Austin Langworthy to get out of the inning.

Florida would make up for it an inning later, pushing a pair of runs across the plate. Brady Smith got things going with a solo-home run to left field to make it 1-0. It was Smith’s second home run of the season and the Gators first lead of the weekend.

Young and McConnell would then each single to center field to keep the momentum going, putting runners on the corners. It appeared another run would score for Florida when Young reached home on a Maldonado ground-out, but McConnell was called for interference sliding into second. Both McConnell and Maldonado were called out, and Young was sent back to third.

However, a wild pitch from Rocker would bring Young home yet again and give the Gators a 2-0 lead.

From there though, it would be all Vanderbilt.

Dyson didn’t allow a base runner through the first three innings, but Cooper Davis changed that in the fourth, leading off the inning with a bunt single. Austin Martin and J.J. Bleday followed that up with a single and a walk to load the bases.

Stephen Scott would then give the Commodores the lead, smashing a grand-slam to right field to make it 4-2.

Dyson and Rocker would both settle down in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing no runs and keeping the game tight.

The Commodores would break things wide open in the bottom of the sixth. Dyson plunked Bleday with a pitch to begin the inning and walked Scott immediately after.

Philip Clarke would make it 7-2 when he clobbered a three-run home run to right-center field.

After allowing another hit to Harrison Ray, Dyson was pulled from the game. The Gator starter finished with five-plus innings pitched, throwing 92 pitched and allowing eight earned runs on five hits. He also struck out five batters and walked three.

Jordan Butler would relieve Dyson and let another run score. Ray would reach third after stealing second and an Ethan Paul ground-out. Julian Infante would then drive Ray in with a sacrifice-fly to right field and make it 8-2.

Tyler Brown would relieve Rocker in the seventh for Vanderbilt. Rocker would finish the day going six innings and throwing 105 pitches. He would allow two earned runs on five hits while striking out six and only walking two.

Vandy would make it 10-2 and inning later when Ray smashes a double to right-center field off of Christian Scott, scoring Bleday and Scott.

Four more runs would be pushed across the plate for Vanderbilt in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Martin would drive two runs in with a one-out double to right-center field off Hunter Ruth that scored Infante and pinch-runner Kiambu Fentress, making it 12-2.

Bleday would then make it 14-2 when he hit a two-run home run to right-center field.

Florida would score two more runs in the top of the ninth to make the score slightly more respectable. Calilao lead-off the inning with a single, his second base hit of the game. Dalton then drew a walk and Cory Acton also singled to load the bases. A wild pitch from Tyler Brown would bring Calilao home and make it 14-3.

Fabian would then make it 14-4, hitting a single to left field that brought Dalton home.

Calilao and Fabian would each have two base hits in the game. Florida as a team would strike out 10 times and finish with 28 strikeouts in the series.

Florida will look to rebound on Tuesday when the Gators travel to Jacksonville to battle Florida State for the second time this season.