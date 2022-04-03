Gators Swept in Athens - News, Notes, & Quotes

No. 14 Gators Falter Late in Finale to No. 23 Georgia Jud Fabian hit his SEC-leading 12th home run of the season in the defeat.

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 14 Florida held the lead as late as the seventh inning before No. 23 Georgia used an eight-run frame to claim Saturday's series finale by a score of 14-8.

The Gators (18-10, 3-6 SEC) struck first in game three, plating one run in the opening inning of play. Colby Halter led off with a single to center and stole second base to move into scoring position. Sterlin Thompson then worked a 2-2 count and delivered an RBI single to right-center field to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (22-6, 6-3 SEC) answered quickly with a pair of runs in the bottom half to jump out in front. Ben Anderson crossed home on a wild pitch after reaching on a leadoff walk, while Connor Tate drove in the second run with an RBI double to right that plated Cole Tate. Those two runs forced the Gators to turn to their bullpen early, with right-hander Brandon Neely entering and recording three quick outs to limit the damage.

Neely was dominant in Saturday's relief effort, shutting Georgia down from the second inning through the fourth to keep the Gators within one run. The Florida bats came alive and took advantage of Neely's strong outing in the top of the fifth, erupting for a five-run frame. Mac Guscette got the scoring started, picking up his sixth hit of the series with an RBI double down the left-field line to score Kendrick Calilao. Halter then reached on a fielding error in right field, advancing to third as Josh Rivera and Guscette crossed home for two more runs. Jud Fabian capped off the big inning with a two-run homer to left center, marking his SEC-leading 12th big fly of the campaign.

Georgia responded for one run in the bottom of the fifth, as Anderson scored on a wild pitch after leading off the frame with a triple down the right-field line. Neely proceeded to navigate the Gators out of the inning by striking out each of the next two batters while third baseman Deric Fabian made an incredible driving grab for the third out.

Florida's 6-3 lead unraveled in the bottom of the seventh, as Georgia plated eight runs to go ahead, 11-3. Garrett Blaylock highlighted the outburst with a three-run homer to right and Fernando Gonzalez added a solo shot to left.

BT Riopelle connected for a long, two-run home run off the right field scoreboard in the following half inning to cut the deficit to 11-8. The Bulldogs got the runs back in the bottom of the eighth on a Connor Tate three-run homer that brought the score to its final tally of 14-8.

Right-handed reliever Tyler Nesbitt (0-1) was saddled with the loss after pitching one inning with six runs allowed on six hits. He struck out one.

Georgia reliever Will Pearson earned the victory. The righty registered two shutout innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout. Jaden Woods notched his second save of the season, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief with one walk and three strikeouts.

Neely received a no-decision, tossing a career-high five innings with one earned run allowed on three hits. The freshman right-hander also tied his career high with five strikeouts and did not allow a walk.

Georgia starting pitcher Nolan Crisp also received a no-decision, pitching 4 1/3 innings with three runs (two earned) allowed on three hits and one walk while striking out three.

Halter (2-for-4) and Thompson (2-for-4) collected multiple hits in the finale.

NOTABLES

* J. Fabian hit his SEC-leading 12th home run of the season on Saturday.

* The long ball marked the 44th of Fabian's career – just three homers behind Mike Zunino for fifth on Florida's all-time home run list.

* Neely fired a career-high five innings of relief, allowing just one earned run.

* Neely also tied his career high in strikeouts with five.

* Guscette went (6-for-12) in the series, leading the Gators in batting average (.500), on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.833), total bases (10) and hits (six).

* Florida is now 191-114-2 all-time vs. Georgia including an 87-66-1 mark in Athens.

* The Gators are 28-16 vs. the Bulldogs under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan

* Florida is 11-10 vs. Georgia in Athens under O'Sullivan.

* Thompson extended his team-leading hitting streak to nine games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the loss…

"I thought offensively, maybe we could have got some things going a little bit earlier than that. Obviously, we didn't score many runs there in the first four innings or so. I thought Neely did a nice job. He put us in a position to win the game and certainly the first half of the game. Phil [Abner] came in and did a nice job. We had Acton 0-2 and ended up walking him. Nesbitt came in and did an unbelievable job... Really the only bad pitch he made was to Blaylock. He threw two really quality changeups and tried to throw a fastball in because he moved up in the box and he left the ball over the plate and it's a three-run homer. They scored a couple more there. Then once again they got to a 3-0 count. I said, 'Watch here there's going to be a green light' and sure enough there was a green light on a 3-0 count and there was another three-run homer. We continue to fall behind."

On moving forward…

"We have no choice at this point but to stay together. Obviously, there's going to be a lot of negativity about what's going on, but we have to band together. We have a long way to go in this season. We have to get better. That's quite obvious. We have no choice at this point, but to get back home and have a good practice on Monday to get ready to play on Tuesday. We've got some really difficult weekends coming up. We're certainly capable. We are going to go into every weekend thinking we can win and that's the bottom line. We can't get caught up on the outside stuff. We just got to stay focused on what we can control. That is just trying to get better."

UP NEXT Florida returns home to take on Florida A&M on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. The Gators then welcome No. 2 Arkansas to Florida Ballpark for a three-game series spanning from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9. Game one airs on SEC Network at 6 p.m.