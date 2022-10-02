Gators Tabbed No.2 Program in the Nation by D1Softball

The Florida softball program was declared the No.2 overall program in the nation based off recent success and the outlook over the next five to 10 years.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball program earned the No.2 spot in D1Softball's Top 50 programs<https://d1softball.com/> as the publication announced the ranking Thursday morning. The publication determined the rankings after it considered a variety of factors including success over the past decade, current success and projected outlook over the next five to 10 years.

The Gators have been one of the most consistent programs in developing players and performing at the national level. Over the past decade, excluding the shortened 2020 season, the Orange & Blue is only one of two teams to win multiple national championships and play in the championship series at least three times. The program won back-to-back titles in 2014 & 2015 and followed up with its fifth overall championship appearance, third in the last four seasons, in 2017.

In addition, the program is tied for the second most Women's College World Series appearances and the second most USA Softball Player of the Year award winners during that span with seven and two respectively. Lauren Haeger won the coveted award in 2015 as she led the Gators to their second consecutive national championship, while Kelly Barnhill turned in a historic season during the 2017 season to earn the honor of the nation's best player.

Joining Haeger and Barnhill as influential players are a plethora of NFCA All-Americans. The program rostered two four-time All-Americans in Hannah Rogers and Amanda Lorenz during that span along with the likes of Michelle Moultrie, Kelsey Stewart, Aleshia Ocasio, Delanie Gourley, Kayli Kvistad, Nicole DeWitt, Kendyl Lindaman and Hannah Adams.

The lineage of Florida All-Americans also includes current players Charla Echols (2021), Elizabeth Hightower (2021) and Skylar Wallace (2022). Wallace had a historic season of her own as she became the only known player in NCAA DI history since 2002 to record at least 70 hits (71), score 70 runs (79), drive in 50 RBI (53) and steal 50 or more bases (52). She also drew 50 walks last season too.

The Gators look to build off their decade of success heading into the upcoming 2023 season behind veterans Echols, Wallace and Hightower. The program also brings back influential members of the 2022 squad in sophomores Kendra Falby, Lexie Delbrey, Reagan Walsh and Sam Roe along with juniors Katie Kistler and Avery Goelz who had breakout seasons.

D1Softball.com Top 10 Rankings - All-Time & Last 10 Years

Rank School Postseason Last 10 WCWS Last 10 WCWS Titles Last 10 All-Americans Last 10 POY

1 Oklahoma 28 10 15 9 6 5 75 38 4

2 Florida 22 10 11 7 2 2 48 27 2

3 UCLA 37

10 30 7 12 1 70 29 2

4 Florida St. 33 10 11 4 1 1 61 20 1

5 Alabama 23 10 13 6 1 1 61 30 0

6 Arizona 35 10 25 3 8 0 110 20 0

7 Washington 28 10 14 4 1 0 56 21 0

8 Georgia 20 10 5 3 0 0 32 16 0

9 Tennessee 18 10 7 3 0 0 38 21 0 10

Texas 22 10 6 2 0 0 15 14 0

Florida NFCA All-Americans - Since 2012 Player

Years Named NFCA All-American

Michelle Moultrie

2011, 2012

Hannah Rogers 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014

Lauren Haeger 2013, 2015

Kelsey Stewart 2014, 2015

Aleshia Ocasio 2015, 2016

Delanie Gourley 2016, 2017

Kayli Kvistad 2016, 2017

Amanda Lorenz 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Kelly Barnhill 2017, 2018, 2019

Nicole DeWitt 2018

Kendyl Lindaman 2017*, 2018*, 2019

Charla Echols 2021

Hannah Adams 2021

Elizabeth Hightower 2021

Skylar Wallace 2022

*Lindaman earned NFCA All-American honors twice at Minnesota before transferring to Florida