Gators Take down Cowboys 81-72
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Records: Florida 13-8 (3-5 SEC); Oklahoma State 10-10 (3-5 Big 12) Next up for Florida: at Missouri, Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET, SEC NetworkNotable * Florida rallied from 16 points down in the first half...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news