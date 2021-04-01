Gators take next step with Rivals100 WR from Miami
With the class of 2023 in the spotlight following the release of the initial Rivals100, it's no surprise the Gators are looking ahead and busy expanding their big board.
A stable of elite sophomores were offered by Dan Mullen's staff on Thursday alone, with one being Jalen Brown. The Rivals100 wide receiver hails from Miami Gulliver Prep and recently debuted as the 74th-ranked player overall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news