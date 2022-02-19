Gators take Opener 7-2

Sterlin Thompson homers twice as Florida win opener 7-2









Another Opening Day, another Florida Gators win to kickoff their 2022 baseball season. The Gators hosted the Liberty Flames for their home opener and walk away with a win. This is the ninth straight win for Florida on Opening Day.





Junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco made the start for the Gators as he was lights out in the home opener. Barco pitched six innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and a career-high eleven strikeouts.





After a terrific outing by Barco, redshirt-freshman Nick Ficarrotta came in relief. Ficarrotta had a quick 1-2-3 inning in the seventh but struggled mightily in the seven giving two runs on three hits.





Freshman left-handed pitcher Philip Abner came to the rescue in the eighth but struggled after retiring the first three batters he faced. Relief pitcher Ryan Slater came in the top of the ninth with bases loaded and kept the Flames from cutting into Florida’s lead. Slater struck out Jake Lazzaro and also Nathan Keeter to ground into a fielder’s choice.





The Gators offense had a solid night at the park as they scored seven runs on seven hits. Sophomore outfielder Sterlin Thompson had a monster game as he went 2-4 with two home runs and five RBIs including a grand slam.





Another sophomore that had a great night in the season opener was Wyatt Langford. The Trenton native went also went 2-4 with a solo home run and an opposite field single. Colby Halter went 1-3 with a base knock and Deric Fabian collected his first hit of his collegiate career.





What’s next?





The Florida Gators will be back on the diamond tomorrow afternoon to take on the Liberty Flames. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Timmy Manning will get the start for the Gators as they’ll look to clinch the series.





Sophomore right-handed pitcher Trey Gibson will be on the mound for the Liberty Flames. Last season, Gibson was a Freshman All-American and was also named ASUN Freshman of the Year. First pitch is at 4pm EST on the SEC Network+.