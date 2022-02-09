Gators Take Opening Title - Set Record

Gators Set Program Record, Claim FAU Paradise Invitational Title in Spring Opener

Florida recorded a program-record 29-under to win the spring opener.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - After a successful fall, the Florida women's golf team carried the momentum into the spring opener to win the FAU Paradise Invitational title en route to a program record of 29-under on Tuesday.

Round two resumed this morning after being suspended due to darkness yesterday and the Gators were locked in a three-way tie with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State at 18-under. The Gators battled the conference foes and traded the lead back and forth throughout the final round before pulling away from the Commodores behind final birdies from Marina Escobar and Maisie Filler to clinch the tournament title.

Florida combined for an overall tournament score of 835 (-29) to break the previous program record (838) by three strokes, which was set at the 2019 Gators Invitational. The 277 (-11) in the final round was tied for third all-time in program history and the lowest this season after setting the previous season-low in round one at 278 (-10). UF last recorded a 277 in 2017 at the Briars Creek Invitational.

Jenny Kim had a career outing with collegiate bests in round (66), finish (T2) and tournament score (204). Her 10-under tourney score is tied fourth all-time in program history and her round of 66 (-6) sits tied third. The Gators have now recorded three consecutive runner-up finishes this season.

Also notching a career-low round was Filler with a 65 (-7). She carded eight birdies in her final round to finish in fourth at 11-under for the tournament. Annabell Fuller followed Filler and ended 7-under with an overall score of 209. She began the invite with back-to-back rounds (66,69) in the 60's.

Escobar posted all three rounds (71-71-69) under par with one stroke away from her career-low in round three for a T10 performance. Jackie Lucena also turned her lowest round in the final round with a 69 (-3) as she placed T26 with Clara Manzalini.

The victory is the 26th under head coach Emily Bastel Glaser as no Gators finished over par with a combined 67 birdies.

The Orange and Blue stay in the Sunshine State for the Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 20-22) in Melbourne and then host the 50th VyStar Gators Invitational from March 5-6.

Quotable

Head Coach Emily Bastel Glaser..."Great start and a total team effort this week. Really proud of each one of them and how they hung tough and finished strong. There were stretches where we had missed opportunities but they were patient and it paid off. It's a nice tournament to build off of. This group is really committed to the process and we will continue to find little ways to keep improving each week."