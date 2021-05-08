 GatorsTerritory - Gators take series on back of Barco's gem
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 17:32:44 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Gators take series on back of Barco's gem

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Down to their final strike on Friday night, the Florida Gators battled back to take the series in dominant fashion over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Hunter Barco had his way with the Kentucky lineup and the Gators' offense did enough to secure a 5-2 win on Saturday to improve to 33-14 (15-9 SEC) on the season.

After a rough start against Tennessee Barco has been solid for the last month and is showing why he's considered one of the top pitching prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft.

"He got underneath a lot of those right-handed hitters barrels. Those last two innings might have been the best two innings of the day," Kevin O'Sullivan said after the game. "Really pleased with his outing."

Barco matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings of work, allowing just two hits.

The Gators wasted no time getting on the board, scoring a run in each of the first three innings. Nathan Hickey tripled to centerfield in the first and scored on Jud Fabian's sacrifice fly in the first. Jacob Young singled to drive Kendrick Calilao home in the second and Calilao drove Kris Armstrong home with a single in the third.

Barco didn't allow his first hit until the fourth inning. He hit John Rhodes to start the frame and Coltyn Kessler broke up the no-hitter with a single to left field. Barco navigated his way out of the inning with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts to throw another zero on the board.

The Gators made it 4-0 in the fifth inning on a Jacob Young sacrifice fly to plate Calilao. Young and Calilao combined to go 6-9 on the day with five RBI.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZlIGEgZGF5LCBKYWNvYiBZb3VuZyEgNOKDoyBoaXRzLCA04oOj IFJCSSDwn5CKPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dvR2F0b3JzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29HYXRvcnM8L2E+IHwgV2F0Y2g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u U04xaUFMdXRMIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vblNOMWlBTHV0TDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21yMnpTQVlqbnciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9t cjJ6U0FZam53PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZsb3JpZGEgR2F0b3JzIEJhc2Vi YWxsIChAR2F0b3JzQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R2F0b3JzQkIvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTExNDMyMzIzMTEwNzA3MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Christian Scott took over for Barco in the seventh inning and gave up two solo home runs in the eighth but the Gators responded for four more ninth-inning runs to put the game out of range.

The series win on the road will play in Florida's favor as the NCAA plans to announce 20 potential regional host sites on Wednesday. Florida should be in line to host a regional based on their reséumé.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2dhdG9ycy10YWtlLXNlcmllcy1vbi1iYWNrLW9mLWJhcmNvLXMt Z2VtIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRmZsb3JpZGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZnYXRvcnMt dGFrZS1zZXJpZXMtb24tYmFjay1vZi1iYXJjby1zLWdlbSZjNT0yMDIyNzMz MDk2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEt LSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==