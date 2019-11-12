Gators take the lead for 2022 in-state power forward: 'I like them a lot.'
UF hoops came out on the losing end of Sunday's matchup against Florida State, but several of the prospects on hand still walked away with an increased level of comfort around Mike White's program.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" to receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news