Gonzalez, who also owns offers from Ohio State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech among others, was presented with the pleasant news on Monday afternoon after the Gators relayed the message to his coach.

One of those prospects who is just days removed from netting a UF offer is Michael Gonzalez, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley.

While the primary focus remains shifted towards the rising seniors, the Gators are continuing to expand their big boards for the 2021-22 classes as well.

"I don’t know much about the Gators, but what I do know is they have a good football team," Gonzalez told GatorsTerritory . "I know they also produce a good amount of pros. I was busy at the time when they were offering, so they ended up calling my coach and I found out from him."

The three-star prospect wasn't able to tune in for a complete Gators game in 2018, but is certainly no stranger to the program's expectations and sustained success.

"I didn’t get to see any of their games, but I know they did really good," Gonzalez said.

Given his physical build, Gonzalez could possibly project along the defensive line as well, but will more than likely settle down across the line of scrimmage.

Gonzalez primarily plays right tackle for his high school but has experience playing left tackle as well. He does a good job of mirroring his opponent in pass protection, but has to continue to strengthen up his frame in order to consistently win the leverage battles.

You also have to take notice of Gonzalez's length. The 2021 prospect does a great job of getting his hands inside and really makes it difficult for defenders to disengage. As a run blocker, Gonzalez is agile in the open field and does a good job of pumping his legs until the whistle is blown as well.

Gonzalez is more advanced as a pass blocker at this time, but expect his game to elevate to the next level as he continues to get stronger and grow into his frame.

"I would say that I’m a pretty balanced lineman," Gonzalez said. "I can get physical on run plays when I need to, but I can also keep up with quicker defensive linemen. I would say my feet are the best part of my game."

Gonzalez, who has yet to schedule any visits for the fall, is in no hurry to serve up a college commitment either. N.C. State played host in January, but the rising sophomore says he wants to take additional visits before deciding to shrink his list of suitors.

"Right now, I really don’t have any top schools, so I’m just focusing on getting all over the place to visit schools that I haven’t had a chance to visit," Gonzalez said.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.