Dan Mullen's staff dipped into familiar territory on Monday to offer one of the more fast-rising 2021 receivers from South Florida.

Troy Stellato, who was offered by Ohio State just 24 hours prior, is now armed with the opportunity to suit up for UF after receiving word from Billy Gonzales on Monday.

The Gators had been tracking Stellato's progression for several months, and simply found no reason to wait any longer with the junior's recruitment and skill set starting to reach another level.