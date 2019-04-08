Sophomore Maximus Gibbs is just getting his feet wet with the recruiting process, but multiple Power Five schools have already found no reason to wait and kicked things off with scholarship offers.

One of those nationally-recognized schools is the University of Florida, which gave the green light to the 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive lineman back on March 16.

Gibbs, a product of Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco, has earned additional offers from Florida State, Arizona State, Massachusetts and Nevada.