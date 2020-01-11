News More News
Gators take the next step with another junior at Armwood High School

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Year in and year out, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood is a popular pit stop on the recruiting trail for the University of Florida, with the likes of Matt Jones, Alvin Bailey and Matt Patchan having all played for the Gators in years past.

For Dan Mullen's staff, the class of 2021 is certainly no different. Wide receiver Agiye Hall and defensive tackle Desmond Watson have been priority targets for over a year, while another junior at the school now has the opportunity to suit up at Florida as well.

