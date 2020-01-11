Year in and year out, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood is a popular pit stop on the recruiting trail for the University of Florida, with the likes of Matt Jones, Alvin Bailey and Matt Patchan having all played for the Gators in years past.

For Dan Mullen's staff, the class of 2021 is certainly no different. Wide receiver Agiye Hall and defensive tackle Desmond Watson have been priority targets for over a year, while another junior at the school now has the opportunity to suit up at Florida as well.