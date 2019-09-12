Year in and year out, Jacksonville Trinity Christian is a popular pit stop for colleges all across the map, including Florida, which is conveniently located just roughly 90 minutes south of the powerhouse program.

However, the Gators haven't had much luck as of late in terms of capitalizing on that proximity. Prospects such as Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson previously signed with Ohio State, while 2020 DBs Fred Davis and Miles Brooks are committed to out-of-state programs as well.

Dan Mullen's staff hopes to eventually change that narrative, and it could be sooner than later with multiple Trinity Christian underclassmen also equipped with offers.