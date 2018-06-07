A product of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, Roy is armed with scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State among others.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Roy, who has yet to field an offer from the hometown Tigers, is also planning to make the trek down to Gainesville before returning to the classroom this fall.

Dan Mullen and the Gators dipped into LSU's backyard on Thursday afternoon to serve up a scholarship offer to one of the nation's can't-miss defensive linemen for 2020 in Jaquelin Roy , a four-star prospect on Rivals.

"What I like about Florida is that they go play hard against any team they play," Roy said. "They don’t take anyone lightly and come to get the job done. Watching the way they played LSU last year was very impressive, but I will like to learn more about Florida and can’t wait to visit the campus since it’s a hop and skip away.

"Also, the team is very discipline; they don’t let up."

Roy also had the opportunity to call up to speak with multiple staff members, including defensive line coach Sal Sunseri, but had limited time to work with due to a very tragic situation regarding his family.

"I talked to the defensive coaches today, but I didn’t get to talk to them long because I had a death in my family," Roy said. "But I can’t wait to call back and build our relationship once everything settles down.

"I’m going to visit this summer sometime once I talk to them again."

Roy, who claims no leaders in his recruitment, is planning to visit Texas A&M on June 15.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.