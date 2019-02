Prospects representing the 2020 class are still roughly a year away from faxing in their LOIs, so it's no surprise schools continue to give it a shot by extending offers to committed prospects, including Demorie Tate, who has been committed to FSU since last summer.

One of those schools that recently took the next step with the Under Armour All-American is the University of Florida, which sent safeties coach Ron English to deliver the pleasant news.