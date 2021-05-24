** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

It has certainly been a week to remember for Zay Alexander, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive lineman from Mississippi who was recently awarded his first three offers.

Indiana kicked his recruiting process into gear on May 20, while Florida and Oregon are now fully on board as well. With two years of high school left on his plate, the 2023 prospect is expected to become a hot commodity in the trenches going forward.

While Alexander has yet to decide on the signifiant factors that will lead to a commitment, there is no doubt Florida holds the proximity advantage early on.