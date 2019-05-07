News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 16:43:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators take the next step with one of Ohio's premier sophomores

Vhnbqeb61rsqsutldwbw
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

A multitude of Power Five programs have dipped into Richfield (Oh.) product Ben Christman’s recruitment over the past few weeks.

On top of collecting offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, the sophomore offensive lineman received the green light from Dan Mullen’s staff last week.

While his full offer sheet features a bevy of Big Ten schools, Christman was glad to see another program from the Southeastern Conference jump into the mix.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}