Gators take the next step with one of Ohio's premier sophomores
A multitude of Power Five programs have dipped into Richfield (Oh.) product Ben Christman’s recruitment over the past few weeks.
On top of collecting offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, the sophomore offensive lineman received the green light from Dan Mullen’s staff last week.
While his full offer sheet features a bevy of Big Ten schools, Christman was glad to see another program from the Southeastern Conference jump into the mix.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news