Gators taking advantage of new Name, Image, Likeness rules

At the stroke of midnight on July 1, a new Florida law went into effect allowing student-athletes at universities to profit from their name, image, and likeness. For hundreds of years, the NCAA had cowered behind a false flag of amateurism, while everyone except the student-athletes lined their pockets with revenues largely generated by the athletes, the only ones who could not benefit from massive television deals that have made college athletics a multi-billion dollar business. Now, the players can finally get in on the action. Some student-athletes have already trademarked a logo, some have begun clothing companies, and others, with larger social media followings, will get real endorsements from major companies. These are freedoms that are allowed to every American citizen but were prohibited to those who were on scholarship at the NCAA level until July 1. There will be many avenues for student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, but those with large social media followings have a leg up.

Gators with the biggest social media followings

1. Jacob Copeland — 88.6k The receiver has amassed the largest following on the team. Copeland has more than 55,000 Instagram followers and more than 33,300 on Twitter. The redshirt junior receiver recently released this logo (his initials and a hyena) on his social platforms and said a link will soon come for those who wish to purchase his branded merchandise.

2. Emory Jones - 84.6k Obviously, the quarterback at a school like the University of Florida will be a big draw for companies looking for someone to endorse a product. Jones has done a good job on his own. Jones has done a good job marketing himself in the past with workout videos. In those videos, he's often wearing Addidas cleats. Now, under the NIL law, an athlete can enter an endorsement that is a competitor to a contract their school has previously entered into (Florida with Jordan Brand) but they would be prohibited from wearing rival gear on the field or at practice. However, Jones would be able to post images and advertisements for other brands on his social platforms. 3. Trey Dean III - 40.6k Dean has the third biggest following on social media and hit the ground running with a website already up and running on July 1. TD3clothing.com has two t-shirt designs already available for purchase at $45 apiece. 4. Gervon Dexter - 39.5k Dexter and his girlfriend Bri already owned and operated a YouTube channel, but can now begin to profit from that page. Dexter also launched a clothing line G9 Apparel. 5. Princley Umanmielen - 35.5k Like Dexter, Umanmielen has a YouTube page with more than 13,000 followers. The sophomore has posted regular content to the platform for more than a year and his page gives a really good inside look at the life of a Division I football player. A video where he showed off all of the gear that he received from the University of Florida has more than 227,000 views on it already.

Other potential streams of revenue

Clothing lines, YouTube pages, and autographs won't be the only ways for players to profit. Several companies like Cameo, Dreamfield, and JenLoop have provided platforms for players to make additional streams. Dreamfield allows you to book athletes on a per-hour basis. Anthony Richardson, Antonio Shelton, and Jeremiah Moon all appear on the platform. Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we update this story throughout the day.

Malik Davis comes out with a logo and apparel