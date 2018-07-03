The updated class of 2019 Rvals150 rankings were released today and two longtime Florida Gators targets, Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis maintained their five-star status but they both moved down a couple of spots.

Antoine, who will make an official visit to Florida on September 15, dropped four spots to No. 12 and Lewis dropped two spots to No. 13 in the Nation. Aidan Igiehon, who recently listed Florida in his top-10 checks in at No. 26. Two top UF targets made strong moves up the rankings on the strength of their performances during the spring travel season and June camps. Tre Mann moved into the top-30 at No. 29. C.J. Walker, meanwhile, rocketed up 56-spots to No. 43.

Another top UF target, Christian Brown fell 13 spots to No. 40 after an up-and-down spring travel season that also included a nagging injury.