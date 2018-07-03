Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 11:40:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gators Targets Make Moves in 2019 Rivals150 Update

Russ Wood • GatorsTerritory.com
@RussHoops
Basketball Recruiting
Russ has been covering Florida basketball recruiting on the Rivals Network since 2011. He is also a contributing national basketball recruiting reporter for Rivals and participates in player rankings.

The updated class of 2019 Rvals150 rankings were released today and two longtime Florida Gators targets, Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis maintained their five-star status but they both moved down a couple of spots.

Bryan Antoine

Antoine, who will make an official visit to Florida on September 15, dropped four spots to No. 12 and Lewis dropped two spots to No. 13 in the Nation. Aidan Igiehon, who recently listed Florida in his top-10 checks in at No. 26. Two top UF targets made strong moves up the rankings on the strength of their performances during the spring travel season and June camps. Tre Mann moved into the top-30 at No. 29. C.J. Walker, meanwhile, rocketed up 56-spots to No. 43.

Another top UF target, Christian Brown fell 13 spots to No. 40 after an up-and-down spring travel season that also included a nagging injury.

Florida Targets in the updated Rivals150 Rankins:

12. Bryan Antoine

13. Scottie Lewis

26. Aidan Igiehon

29. Tre Mann

36. Jahmius Ramsey

38. E.J. Liddell

39. Drew Timme

40. Christian Brown

43. C.J. Walker

48. Omar Payne

54. Greg Gantt

58. Balsa Koprivica

61. Patrick Williams

66. Kyle Sturdivant

72. Jae’lyn Withers

77. Dahmir Bishop

79. Jaylin Williams

82. Damion Baugh

84. Tyreek Smith

120. Diante Smith

125. Daniel Ramsey

Check out the full Rivals150 ranks HERE.

