GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Pitts was a mismatch nightmare for several teams in 2019, but he is poised for an even bigger 2020.

The Pennsylvania native was one of Kyle Trask's favorite and most reliable targets last season. Pitts led the team in the air with 54 catches for 649 yards and five touchdowns - good enough to be considered for the John Mackey award.

At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Pitts caused headaches for opposing defenses last year, but the playmaker used this offense to become an even bigger menace.

“Really just getting heavier," Pitts told reporters about what he did during the offseason."And being able to be in-line and very versatile outside and in the slot as well.”

This offseason has allowed Pitts to fill out his frame a bit more by gaining 11 pounds- going from 235 pounds to 246 pounds.

Talk about a mismatch nightmare.

Pitts is entering the 2020 season with higher expectations and with a new tight ends coach at the helm. Florida brought on former UNC tight ends coach Tim Brewster after Larry Scott's replacement left for a head coaching job at Howard. Although Pitts was sad to see Scott go, he is eager to learn from Brewster.

“Coach Brewster is a high-energy guy," said Pitts. "He has a great history with tight ends he produced in the NFL. We’re just soaking in knowledge that he’s bringing and just adding to what Coach Scott already instilled in our minds.”

Pitts' role is also changing.

The talented pass catcher is no longer an underclassman looking to veterans like C'Yontai Lewis and Van Jefferson to lead; he is now the leader.

Not only does the rising junior have to take control of the tight ends room, the Gators lost a lot of its senior leaders in the wide receiver room. Pitts is now a mentor to these players like Lewis and Jefferson were to him.

"Just bringing everybody up around you and knowing it is younger guys," Pitts said. "But they have to fill the shoes of the older guys that left. It’s time for them to step up and be ready to play.”

Last week Trask told reporters that the Gators have a shot at College Football Playoff this year, Pitts agrees.

“I think just each guy mentally preparing better this season and that we already experienced 10 wins and 11 wins like you said and now it’s time to try and move on to the next thing, the playoffs and hopefully win a National Championship.”