Not only was Pitts named a semifinalist, but he is also the only tight end under consideration for the award. Six quarterbacks and six running backs make up more than half of the list, while four receivers and four defensive players are on the list as well.

Twenty student-athletes were just tabbed as "Players to Watch" for the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year award, including Kyle Pitts , the Gators' fast-rising tight end.

A product of Warminster, Pennsylvania, Pitts has been one of college football's breakout stars during the 2019 season. His 46 receptions and 566 yards are both team-high, but Pitts is leading the Gators with 51.4 receiving yards per game as well.

Joining senior wide receiver, Freddie Swain, Pitts is also tied for the most receiving touchdowns on the team with five.

Dan Mullen's program will close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30, with the Florida State Seminoles coming to town for senior day. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

The 2019 Player of the Year award will be revealed on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Yale University’s Lanman Center.

Below are the additional players who were named semifinalists:

QB Joe Burrow- LSU

WR Ja’Marr Chase - LSU

RB A.J. Dillon - Boston College

RB J.K. Dobbins - Ohio State

RB Travis Etienne - Clemson

QB Justin Fields - Ohio State

QB Justin Herbert - Oregon

RB Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State

QB Tyler Huntley - Utah

QB Jalen Hurts - Oklahoma

WR Cee Dee Lamb - Oklahoma

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

LB Micah Parsons - Penn State

LB Isaiah Simmons - Clemson

WR Devonta Smith - Alabama

RB D’Andre Swift - Georgia

RB Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin

DB Antoine Winfield - Minnesota

DE Chase Young - Ohio State