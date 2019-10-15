GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- For the second consecutive week, Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has earned honorable mention honors for the John Mackey Tight End of the Week. The former Under Armour All-American received honorable mention honors for his performance against Auburn as well.

In the Gators' 42-28 loss against LSU, Pitts reeled in five catches for a career-high 108 yards. However, that performance still wasn't enough to earn the award outright, as Purdue's Bryce Hopkins walked away as the John Mackey Tight End of the Week.

Mitchell Brinkman, a junior at Northern Illinois, also earned honorable mention honors.

Pitts, a native of Philadelphia, has hauled in 30 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. He leads UF's receiving corps in yards and touchdowns, while also being tied with Freddie Swain for the most touchdowns.

The fast-rising pass catcher is making a splash on the national scene as well. His 30 receptions on the season leads all FBS tight ends, but he has also racked up the most yards among SEC tight ends.

The 2019 John Mackey recipient will be announced on Dec. 11, and will then be presented live the following day at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.