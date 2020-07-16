Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is among 55 pass catchers nationwide to be named to this year’s Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced Thursday.

The award recognizes the season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

Pitts, who established himself as Florida’s top tight end in 2019, finished the season with 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. His 649 receiving yards were the second-most by a UF tight end since 1996 and his five touchdowns tied for second in that time span. Meanwhile, his 54 catches tied Antonio Callaway (2016) for the fourth-most by any Gator since the start of 2007.

The leading tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in the SEC, Pitts also finished the season ranked third nationally among FBS tight ends in receptions and seventh in receiving yards. Additionally, he was one of only nine FBS tight ends since 2015 to finish with over 50 catches, 625-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in a season.

The Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee—formed by college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers—will select the semifinalists, finalists and the award recipient. The semifinalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16 and three finalists will be named a week later on Nov. 23. The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

This year’s winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy during the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Special to Gators Territory.