Gators Territory bye week mailbag

It's the bye week and Gator Nation is singing the blues after another disappointing loss this season and the second loss to a depleted LSU two in as many years. Florida With no game to focus on this week, Gators Territory wanted to answer questions from our members

We have to evaluate and examine the current state of the program. Has Dan Mullen lost the team?

I don't think that Mullen has lost the team yet, no. I think Mohamoud Diabate's comments about Todd Grantham and the defensive scheme are telling. I think Mohamoud Diabate's comments after the loss to LSU were telling (we'll have another story on that today). I think there's a growing lack of faith and confidence on the defensive side of the ball and that's something that the coaching staff has to address. The current state of the program is 4-3 and trending down. Mullen and his staff have not recruited and don't show a willingness to recruit at the level of an Alabama or a Georgia — two teams that will meet in Atlanta while the Gators watch from home. Florida has a couple of good recruiters on staff but you need your head coach to land guys. Is Mullen doing enough to help his staff recruit? I don't know.

Do you think AR starts?

I think you have to start Anthony Richardson if you're Dan Mullen. Credit Emory Jones for being loyal to the Gators' football program. He stuck it out, waited his turn, and was given the opportunity to be the starting quarterback. Unfortunately for him, it appears that there's a generational talent behind him and Florida's season is kaput. At 4-3 the Gators are eliminated from the SEC race. They won't be going back to a New Year Six Bowl game and the time to start thinking about 2022 is now. Anthony Richardson is your quarterback of the future and you need to start operating with that in mind. Thank Jones for his loyalty and service but Richardson is your guy moving forward. If that means Emory Jones transfers, which would be likely if Richardson takes over as the starter the rest of the season, you cross that bridge when the time comes.

Will Mullen's loyalty to his coaches allow him to make the necessary changes to the staff to improve our defense and recruiting?

I applaud Captain Edward Smith for going down with his ship, the Titanic, but that level of loyalty was his last act. Dan Mullen is loyal to his coaches. Florida had JaJuan Seider on staff when Mullen took over. Seider is a very good running backs coach and is nationally known as a fierce recruiter. Was he retained? No. Mullen brought Greg Knox, who had been with him during his entire tenure at Mississippi State. Knox has now been with Mullen for 12 years. He's been coaching with John Hevesy since the two were assistant coaches under Urban Meyer at Bowling Green in 2001. That's a 20-year relationship and I can't envision a Dan Mullen football staff without Hevesy on it. For better or worse. Dan Mullen is loyal to his guys. I think his hand will be forced in the offseason. Todd Grantham's contract is up at the end of this season and I don't think Grantham will be retained. I could be wrong and Mullen could want to make a change but he isn't doing that this week and I'm expecting Grantham to finish the season.

How do you think the quarterback room plays out next year? Out of Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson, Carlos Del Rio, Jalen Kitna, and Nick Evers, who do you think is on the roster next year?

If Anthony Richardson is the starter the rest of the season, which he should be, I would expect Emory Jones would transfer. He's a talented quarterback who could be the starting quarterback at a number of schools. Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and Jalen Kitna are redshirting and I'd expect them both to stay but wouldn't be shocked if one decided to leave. Nick Evers will be a freshman. You want four quarterbacks on the roster so one transferring isn't terrible for the future.

What are the odds that Mullen is not the coach in 2022?

Slim to none, barring a Jim McElwainesque fake death threats press conference. I think there will be pressure to make some staff changes and if that is defensive coordinator that might lead to several changes on that side of the ball. You can't hire a defensive coordinator and force him to keep everyone on staff. You have to let them make their own decision on who they want to work with. If Mullen completely resists making changes I think that could change the temperature on his seat.

To your knowledge, are any of the players so loyal to Todd Grantham that they would leave if he was fired?