GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Before spring began Gators Territory brought you guys that could see their stock rise this spring. Among the list was Kyle Pitts, Dameon Pierce, Jacob Copeland, Chris Bleich, younger David Reese, T.J. Slaton and Amari Burney. As spring played out certain guys found more success than others through either a new position, a better knowledge of the system or an improved physical state thanks to the strength program. Following the conclusion of practice culminating with the Orange and Blue game we decided to take a look at how that played out and who actually did improve their stock this spring.

USA TODAY SPORTS

1. DL Zach Carter Carter’s growth from the end of last season until now may be the biggest jump of any player on the roster. He has developed into a force along the defensive line as he has grown more and more comfortable within the system, and defensive line coach David Turner thinks Carter has had the best spring of any player along the line. “Zach has probably been a little bit more consistent than some of the other guys,” Turner said last week. “He comes out every day works, and moves around and playing multiple positions, He’s had to learn a couple of new things and new spots. He’s been a guy that I think has a had a real productive spring.” Carter will most likely not be in the starting lineup but he has worked himself to just outside of that group and will be a valuable contributor this fall.

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

2. DB John Huggins We have talked at length about how big a jump Huggins has made this spring so I’ll try to keep this brief. Huggins has transitioned from safety to nicklel nearly seamlessly. In this position he is able to utilize his athleticism and physicality more, which excites him. “I like getting my hands on guys,” Huggins said after the spring game. “I think I’m a pretty physical DB, and I like jamming at the line of scrimmage, I like playing man. There’s a lot more man. You’re on an island so it’s really just a lot of one-on-one and I like that. I like that responsibility.” Huggins development may even cause coaches to have to find a spot for him on the field, whether it’s at nickel or safety.

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

3. LB Amari Burney Burney will be Vosean Joseph’s replacement at the money linebacker spot in 2019. He earned that starting role this spring. Like Huggins, Burney has transitioned to his new position fully at linebacker well. He brings a unique blend of athleticism and power to the position that allows him to go east and west extremely well while still being able to charge a gap and make a physical play to stop a back in his tracks. “Just the speed, going sideline to sideline,” Burney said of what he brings to linebacker. “Just knowing how to cover the tight end and things like that, the run fits, coming down in the box and making tackles.” He is looking to make an impact and if his growth this spring is any indication, he will.

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

4. RB Malik Davis I’m not sure anybody came in to spring ball with more concern about how he would look than Davis. After suffering his second straight season-ending injury and practicing for the first time in a while Davis still looks like his old self. His explosiveness, acceleration and cutting ability still looked the same, while his blocking has actually improved, and Davis is feeling good. "I feel much better. I feel like this offseason, I took my game to another level just by my work ethic and just getting a longer workout, a longer offseason in with coach Savage." Now that he looks solid and made it through spring he, Lamical Perine and Pierce look to be a big-time backfield.

Corey Bender/GatorsTerritory

5. DB Trey Dean Dean has not been talked about enough this spring. He has been so good he sometimes disappears from thought because he has fit right in where Chauncey Gardner-Johnson left off. He is not quite to that level yet, but after an impressive freshman season filling in for Marco Wilson, Dean has supplemented Gardner-Johnson well. His physicality showed from day one, but his adaptation to the mental aspects of playing Star have grown tremendously. “I’m very comfortable,” Dean said. “With star, it’s just like you gotta play with a lot of technique. Just trust your teammates and just trust the coaches that they’re not gonna put you in the wrong position.” “You get a lot of chances to blitz,” Dean added about the playmaking opportunities at Star. “They don’t know where you’re going to come from. Sometimes you’re going to blitz. Sometimes you’re going to play pass. Sometimes you’re going to play the run. Different things.”

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

6. WR Kadarius Toney Toney has always been explosive. His highlight tapes will wow just about anyone. However, his route running was not where it needed to be as was his knowledge of the system. But this spring we saw vast improvements in both. With that development, Toney will most assuredly see more action this season. His skillset is too good not to. “KT is a weapon, you can move him all over the field,” head coach Dan Mullen said. “He’s a guy who causes problems, that we could move to different positions and find ways to get the ball in his hands. That’s what I want from the offense. “You don’t always want to design where you’re always trying to get the ball to a guy; we want to be able to just run the offense and take what the defense gives us. Having the depth at the receiver position, and the talent, allows you to do that.” Toney has learned the system much better, developed a chemistry with the quarterbacks and plays more within the offense. The rounding out of his game could prove to be very dangerous.

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

7. DB Chris Steele Steele’s arrival was met with expectations for a five-star corner, and with Wilson sidelined this spring as he recovers from a torn ACL he was thrown into the deep end from the get-go. It was a rude welcome to the SEC and Steele saw his fair share of struggles, but you could tell he had potential. He would flash his ability every once in a while in the beginning of spring ball, and as time went on his ability showed more and more. “I got to give it up to Chris Steele,” receiver Trevon Grimes said of Steele. He comes out here, he competes with me everyday, he calls me out. Just today he had a pretty nice hit on me, he knocked the ball out. He’s going to be great, and props to him.”

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

8. WR Tyrie Cleveland Returning from a broken collarbone as a receiver is no easy task, but Cleveland came in and looked better than he ever has. He looks smoother in and out of his cuts and is a much-improved blocker. The rising senior is looking to go out with a bang in his final season in Gainesville, and it only took a matter of seconds to return. "Yeah, one or two, but after my injury I really wanted to come back because I felt like I've got something to prove,” Cleveland said. "As a receiver you try to be more valuable on the team as possible. So I'm trying to learn all the concepts, trying to learn every route in the route tree and just continue to get better, continue to work on your craft." With Cleveland’s improvements the Gators receiving core has at least three number one receivers in the rotation.

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

9. WR Trevon Grimes The third receiver on this list made his big splash in the Orange and Blue game, but he has grown quite a bit this spring as well. His athleticism has always been there, but like Toney his precision on his route running and knowledge of the system grew a lot and he became much more comfortable. Grimes came on toward the end of last season and we saw what he could do against Florida State. He may not start this season, but he would in a lot of places. His 6-foot-5-frame combined with his speed makes him a true deep threat. “I feel tremendous, just coming out here knowing the playbook like the back of my hand,” Grimes said in late March. “Really feel comfortable with the plays. “Now it’s more working on different routes, changing up stems and taking that second hand into the playbook and diving deep in and learning different audibles, and stuff like that.”

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports