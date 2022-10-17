Gators and Kentucky Tie 1-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A goal in each half ended in a 1-1 tie in Sunday's Florida at Kentucky match held at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

The tie was the first point for either team in 2022 Southeastern Conference action. It was also the first tie for both teams since overtime was eliminated this season for NCAA regular-season play.

Sunday's scoring: Florida's score started off a free kick sent into the middle of the box by Julianne Leskauskas in the 34th minute. The ball pinged around the box before junior Delaney Tauzel put it in at the far post.

It was Tauzel's second goal of the season. She joins Leskauskas, Tessa Barton, Alivia Gonzaelz and Syd Kennedy as the fifth Gator with a pair of goals in 2022.

Gator goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg's second save of the afternoon was key. The Kat's points leader, Hannah Richardson, broke away in the 70th minute and took a hard shot in the box. Goldberg got a hand on the ball to push it up to kick off the crossbar.

The Wildcats found the equalizer in the 80th minute when Madison Jones put in a left-footed shot to the right corner off the assist from Emilie Rhode.

The tie was the fourth in the 34 all-time meetings, with two each in Gainesville and Lexington.

Florida Coach Samantha Bohon Said: "Anytime you give up a lead late in the game, there's disappointment. We created some good runs into the final third in the first half but missed on those final passes in front of goal. We needed to capitalize on our first half opportunities to give us a little cushion going into the second half.

"Kentucky came out well out of halftime and we didn't do a good enough job of keeping it and exploiting the weak side. We let them dictate play too much.

"But the players fought really hard and tried to keep them off the board. It's disappointing to not get the win but we liked the competitive investment by our group." - Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

Records: Florida: 2-11-1, 0-6-1 SEC Kentucky: 7-7-1, 0-6-1 SEC

Series Record: Florida leads 25-5-4 Next Up: Florida returns home to play host to its final SEC Eastern Division rival of regular-season action when Vanderbilt visits Gainesville on Thursday. Vanderbilt upset No. 24 South Carolina 2-1 in home action on Friday. It's Florida's Pink Game so wear pink to show your support for the fight against breast cancer. Thursday, Oct. 20 versus Vanderbilt (9-2-3, 3-2-2 SEC) Time/Site: 6 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney

Florida (2-11-1, SEC 0-6-1) at Kentucky (7-7-1, 0-6-1 SEC) Stadium: Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex (586) Weather: 67 degrees, cloudy, light rain, winds SW 8 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total

Florida 1 0 1

Kentucky 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

No.

Time

Team

Goal

Scorer Assist

1. 33:56 UF Delaney Tauzel Julianne Leskauskas

2. 79:49 UK Madison Jones Emilie Rhode, Jordyn Rhodes

Shots: Florida 6, Kentucky 10

Saves: Florida 2 (Alexa Goldberg 2), Kentucky 2 (Tallulah Miller 2)

Offsides: UF 3; UK 1

Cautions: Delaney Tauzel-UF - yellow (62:32)