Annabell Fuller tied her career-low with a 66 (-6) in round one and sits T2





MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Florida women's golf team tied its season best with a round one score of 281 (-7) to tie fourth on day one of the Moon Golf Invitational on Sunday.The Gators are in a three-way tie with Auburn and Northwestern as No. 9 LSU leads the field at 12-under.





Annabell Fuller continued her strong start to the spring and tied her career-low with a 66 (-6). Tied for second, she owned a clean scorecard finishing 4-under on the back. She is one stroke back from UCF's Tunrada Piddon for the solo lead.Florida was only two strokes back from the lead after Jackie Lucena made birdie on 10 (par-5, 513 yards) at the turn.





She was the second Gator to shoot under par with a 69 (-3) and is tied for 13th. The senior was 4-under in her first 12 holes and ended her round with a birdie to bounce back after two late bogeys on 16 and 17.Freshman Karoline Tuttle found her stride, erasing +4 on the front to shoot -4 on the back.





After making the turn she made four birdies in the first five holes to post an even 72. Competing as an individual, Taylor Roberts also shot a 72 as they are both tied for 40th.Two strokes behind is Marina Escobar and Maisie Filler who had 74s (+2) on day one.UF is paired with Auburn, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech tomorrow for round two. The Gators are set to tee off at 8:50 a.m.