GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Keyontae Johnson, Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann combined for 51 points to help Florida secure one of the biggest comebacks in program history.

"During the half time speech, I told my team I got them," said Johnson.

"Key was fantastic, my goodness. Wow," said Mike White. "I thought it was as confident as Keyontae has played. You can see it in his eyes and his body language."

Florida, who was down by 22-points against Georgia, used Johnson's energy to go on a 39-5 run in the second half to beat the Bulldogs 81-75.

"We have struggled with inconsistencies obviously," said White. "We are very emotional as a team. When things are really good we play very well, and we see when we get ourselves in a 20 point deficit...thats not what championship teams do. Great win. You have to be proud of a lot of things but not proud that we dug ourselves that big of a hole."

"All five guys locked in defensively," said Scottie Lewis about what changed. "We're a top ten offense and at one point we were a top-ten defense. We have the capabilities to be top ten in both aspects."

Johnson, who played just seven minutes in the first half, energized the Florida side in the second half by netting 13 points and six rebounds in that period.

"I try to do everything I can for the team," said Johnson after the win. "Just don't do too much. Just play my role and I think I did well."

"We all give each other confidence," said Lewis. "We had no doubt in our mind that when he came back in the game in the second half, he was going to do what he needed to do. I know when he hit the first one, it was kind of over. When his motor is going he is hard to stop for anyone."

"The first three he made, he didn't stop or think about it," said White. "He is continuing to progress, and he is playing at a high level of confidence. Sometimes when you're not playing as confidently, you just need one guy to get you going."

"When I do make a shot, I just try to celebrate with them and tell them we got this," said Johnson. "It worked out that Tre started hitting and then Drew wasn't missing in the end. I just try to do my part."

The energy around the sophomore was contagious. Once the shots started falling for the Virginia native Mann and Nembhard quickly contributed, adding 11 and 19 respectively.

"We piggybacked off of him," said Lewis of Johnson. "Andrew came in and then Tre came up, and KJ came in, everybody played their part."

"[Mann gave a] huge lift," said White. "This was Tre Mann's best game. In addition to scoring, he takes two huge charges, positive energy, showed toughness..he will give his body for his teammates. Those are winning plays."

White's halftime time speech also did its part. The Gators head coach did not mince words.

"He basically said we were playing soft and we were playing scared," said Johnson. "Just basically playing like we weren't meant to be out there to win."

During the 39-5 run, the Mann and Johnson combo netted 22 points.

"It was real good," said Johnson seeing Mann's overall performance. "I am real proud of him. He was struggling on defense but today he showed he was getting big charges that helped us and he hit some shots that gave his confidence back."

The O'Dome roared to life as the Gators mounted a double-digit lead of their own.

"We just fed off of that," said Johnson. "It helps me. It gives a guy like Tre energy, so he knows he will be fine."

Georgia was not completely out of it, however. The Bulldogs put up a fight down the stretch, answering with a 7-0 run of their own but Florida did enough to hold on to the win.

In the final minute, Nembhard drove and finished a drive with 59.1 seconds to go, Scottie Lewis blocked a shot and Nembhard stole a possession and dunked to ice the game over the Bulldogs.

"I feel like Andrew, he played big for us today," said Johnson. "He hit open shots and he was attacking and trying to draw fouls, just get everybody open to get them going."

Defensively, Florida tightened things up in the second half as well. Anthony Edwards scored 18 points in the first half, making six three-pointers. He was quiet by his standards in the second half, finishing with a game-high 32 points.

"Scottie did well guarding him," said Johnson. "In the first half he had rhythm shots and there wasn't much we can do...second half we started playing 3-2 and it helped us slow him down a lot... that was great coaching."

Florida finished the game with four players in double figures: Nembhard (25), Johnson (15), Blackshear (12) and Mann (11). Scottie Lewis led the team under the glass with nine rebounds, Johnson added six.

This is the second time UF has mounted a big comeback this year, rallying from a 21-point deficit against Alabama just a month ago.

"We just have to play with more maturity," said White. "We're not there yet. We are going to keep swinging away at it. Again we're emotional...we have to grow up. We have spent more time talking about those things than talking about offense and defense. Our responses to adversities, our mental toughness...how we move to the next play like championship level teams do."

UF moves to 6-3 in SEC play.

Florida will now turn its focus to Ole Miss. The Gators will hit the road on Saturday with tip off against the Rebels set for 2 p.m. ET.



