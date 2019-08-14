GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida tight ends unit is an interesting mix of players.

Each player has a unique set of skills that could help this group breakout in 2019.

Redshirt junior Lucas Krull possesses an athletic body with solid hands that still has raw talent, while redshirt junior Kemore Gamble is a solid blocker that can be used as a moving piece on the offense.

On the other hand, Kyle Pitts is classified as a tight end, who plays and moves more like a receiver. Pitts has great agility and breakaway speed for a player his size that could cause mismatches. Then you add redshirt freshman Dante Lang and heralded recruit, freshman Keon Zipperer, this is a group filled with talent.

"They’re coming along. There’s still not a lot of experience," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. "I think they are working hard."

With the loss of three seniors, the Gators have some shoes to fill. The good news? The players are familiar with what they learned in year one and are now translating that to year two.

“I would say I am way more comfortable in the fact that just going out there, understanding the playbook so the game is slower,” explained Pitts on how he’s felt during fall camp. “Understanding the concepts, more like aware of my surroundings.”

The tight end also has shown his versatility by practicing with the wide receiver during spring camp and the tight ends during fall camp.

“I think that helped me a lot just being winded, just know things from the wide receiver’s standpoint and the tight ends standpoint, just makes it easier,” explained Pitts on the transition between both positions.

History tells us that the odds of seeing Pitts line up in multiple positions are high. With a 6-foot-6 245-pound frame and deceptive speed, Pitts is a mismatch nightmare against corners out wide.

Another mismatch nightmare is 6-foot-6 Lucas Krull, who has speed and the ability to jump up and catch 50/50 balls with use of his stature. The tight end has been training vigorously during the offseason and improving important focuses at the position.

“I think a lot of it was my blocking technique,” says Krull on what he improved at. “Coming in, I've always been able to run routes, catch a ball, do everything in the open field. But as a tight end, especially in our offense, you've got to be able to put your hand in the dirt and get in the trenches, so that was kind of my main-focus, was just the technical part of that.

"I worked every day after weights working with the offensive line, coach Tanner in the weight room," added Krull. "It's been a tremendous help getting with them and working foots and technical movements and stuff like that. So that's been a huge step in my game."

With a group that possesses a lot of talent and different skill sets, Mullen believes there is a lot that can still come from the unit as a whole heading into the regular season.

"We do like to try and create mismatches if you can and move them into different spots out there on the field," he said. "We’ll play with multiple tight-end sets. I think they’re coming along. We still have some steps that we need to continue to take for consistency of plays. I know they can make the plays we’ve just got to see it on an every-down basis.”





