GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida men's basketball team team is headed to the Panhandle this season.

The Gators will compete in the 2020 Emerald Coast classic this upcoming fall, according to a press release from the University.

“We love playing in front of the great Gators fans all around the state of Florida, so we’re really looking forward to competing in the Emerald Coast Classic,” said Florida coach Mike White in the release. “It’s a tremendous field, and the level of competition will be really high.”

UF will be joined by Oregon, Illinois and Iowa State in this tournament. The two-game event will take place on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 at The Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

The event will also include two on-campus games, to be announced, against members of the event’s other bracket: Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and North Florida.

Florida participated in the Charleston Classic this season. Keyontae Johnson helped the Gators secure wins over Saint Joseph's Miami and over No. 18 Xavier, to secure the tournament trophy.