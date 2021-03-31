GatorsTerritory - Gators to Compete in Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Florida Gators will compete in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off along with Ohio State, Cal, and Seton Hall. The event will take place Thanksgiving week at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

The Gators are 0-2 all-time vs. Cal, 5-8 vs. Ohio State (1-0 under White), and 2-1 vs. Seton Hall (1-0 under White).

The Gators have had success in November tournaments under Mike White, the Gators won the 2019 Charleston Classic and were runners up in the 2017 Phil Knight Invitational (Portland) and the 2015 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament (Mohegan Sun). The Gators’ third-place finish at the 2016 AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando) included a first-round win vs. Seton Hall.

Florida is currently going through a tumultuous offseason with four players transferring, a fifth declaring early for the NBA, and junior forward Colin Castleton dipping his toe in the NBA Draft water, although he is expected to return to Florida.