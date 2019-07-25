Gators To Face Baylor In SEC/Big 12 Challenge
The Florida Gators are featured in one of the marquee matchups of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge this season.
The Gators will host Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Bears become one of seven NCAA Tournament teams to visit Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center this season. Baylor earned a 9-seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, winning its first round game against Syracuse before losing to Gonzaga. The Bears finished with a 20-14 record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play.
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the game today but matchups for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge were first reported on Tuesday by Jon Rothstien.
Sources: Matchups for next season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge are set.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 23, 2019
Kentucky at Texas Tech
Tennessee at Kansas
Baylor at Florida
Mississippi St at Oklahoma
Missouri at West Virginia
Oklahoma St at Texas A&M
LSU at Texas
Iowa St at Auburn
Kansas St at Alabama
TCU at Arkansas
The Gators are 4-2 all-time in the event, including 3-1 under Mike White and 3-0 overall at home. Florida previously hosted Baylor in the 2018 challenge, an 81-60 UF victory.
The Gators bring back three starters from last year's NCAA Tournament squad, along with a top-10 recruiting class and All-ACC graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.