Gators To Face Baylor In SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Russ Wood • GatorsTerritory
The Florida Gators are featured in one of the marquee matchups of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge this season.

Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center (Photo by: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Gators will host Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Bears become one of seven NCAA Tournament teams to visit Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center this season. Baylor earned a 9-seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, winning its first round game against Syracuse before losing to Gonzaga. The Bears finished with a 20-14 record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play.

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the game today but matchups for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge were first reported on Tuesday by Jon Rothstien.

The Gators are 4-2 all-time in the event, including 3-1 under Mike White and 3-0 overall at home. Florida previously hosted Baylor in the 2018 challenge, an 81-60 UF victory.

The Gators bring back three starters from last year's NCAA Tournament squad, along with a top-10 recruiting class and All-ACC graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.

{{ article.author_name }}