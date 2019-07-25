The Florida Gators are featured in one of the marquee matchups of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge this season.

The Gators will host Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Bears become one of seven NCAA Tournament teams to visit Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center this season. Baylor earned a 9-seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, winning its first round game against Syracuse before losing to Gonzaga. The Bears finished with a 20-14 record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play.

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the game today but matchups for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge were first reported on Tuesday by Jon Rothstien.