Florida will play host to dozens of top-tier prospects for the Orange and Blue Spring Game two weekends from now, but will also make full use of the time in between, with Bryce Gowdy being one of those prospects scheduled to invade Gainesville.
Gowdy, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore receiver at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High, is a blue-chip recruit who owns additional offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Nebraska and Louisville among others.
"University of Florida visit on April 7," Gowdy told Gators Territory. "I just want to see how their facility looks and get a chance to meet with their coaches. I love some of the receivers they have now, like Trevon Grimes. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere they have, and I'm also looking forward to what they have to offer in academics."
The Deerfield Beach (Fla.) star has always had a strong liking for the school residing in Gainesville, but admits he's still doing his homework in regards to the ins and outs of their football program.
"I don't know much about UF as of right now," Gowdy said. "They have always been one of my favorite schools, though. I'm hoping after this visit that they reach my expectations."
If all goes as planned, Gowdy will be visiting a Big 12 school in the coming weeks as well.
"I think I'm going to Oklahoma on the 14th (of April)," Gowdy said.
The 2020 prospect says he has no leaders in his recruitment.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.
