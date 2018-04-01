Florida will play host to dozens of top-tier prospects for the Orange and Blue Spring Game two weekends from now, but will also make full use of the time in between, with Bryce Gowdy being one of those prospects scheduled to invade Gainesville.

Gowdy, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore receiver at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High, is a blue-chip recruit who owns additional offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Nebraska and Louisville among others.

"University of Florida visit on April 7," Gowdy told Gators Territory. "I just want to see how their facility looks and get a chance to meet with their coaches. I love some of the receivers they have now, like Trevon Grimes. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere they have, and I'm also looking forward to what they have to offer in academics."