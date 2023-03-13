GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's basketball team has earned a No. 4 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and will host UCF on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will air on ESPN2.

Florida (16-16, 9-9 SEC) will make its 12th all-time NIT appearance, holding a 14-13 record in the event and with three semifinal appearances (1986, 1992, 2008). The Gators are 10-1 all-time vs. UCF, the last meeting a 79-66 win in Gainesville on Nov. 23, 2012.

Todd Golden is the second first-year head coach in Florida history to lead the Gators to a postseason appearance and the first since 1973-74 to post multiple top-25 wins.

UCF (18-14, 8-10 American) owns top-100 wins vs. Memphis, Oklahoma State and Santa Clara this season.

Should Florida advance, it will face the winner of Oregon vs. UC Irvine on Saturday or Sunday.

Ticket Information Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their seat location by ordering before 4 p.m. on Monday. Unclaimed season ticket locations will be released to the public for purchase by 6 p.m. on Monday.

Courtside: $50 Club & Loge: $40 Lower Baseline, and 100 Level: $20 200 Level: $15 Students: Free

How to Order * Online at FloridaGators.com<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/3/10/mens-basketball-postseason.aspx>: Season ticket holders should click on "2023 NIT Tournament Invoice." Use your account ID and password to log in. If you do not know your password, click on the "Forgot Password" button and it will be sent to the e-mail address on file. Once in the account, select "Buy Tickets" and follow the steps through the checkout process.





* Via phone by calling (352) 375-4683, option 2 on Monday, March 13, 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* In person at the Gator Ticket Office, located at the Corner of Gale Lemerand Dr. and Stadium Rd., near Gate 18 of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, on Monday, March 13, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.