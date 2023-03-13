(Special to 1st and 10 Florida by Florida Athletics)





Thursday will mark Florida's first time hosting a WNIT game since the 2011 campaign.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball will be hosting a game in the Postseason WNIT for the first time since March 18, 2011, when Wofford visits Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center for a 6 p.m. ET tip on Thursday, March 16.





Thursday's opening-round matchup between the Gators (16-14, 5-11 SEC) and the Terriers (22-9, 10-4 SoCon) will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis on the call.





Making their ninth appearance in the WNIT, the Gators hold a 15-8 all-time mark, most recently advancing to the second round during the 2021 tournament. In the first round of the WNIT, the Orange & Blue holds a 5-3 mark.





Florida and the Terriers will meet for the third time in program history on Thursday, with UF winning the previous two matchups, including a 61-47 victory at the 2021 Preseason WNIT on Nov. 15, 2021. This season, Wofford holds a 22-9 mark and fell in the SoCon conference tournament championship after winning the regular season title.





With their selection to the WNIT, Florida has secured their third-consecutive postseason appearance after appearing in the 2021 Postseason WNIT and 2022 NCAA Tournament. Their selection marks the first time of qualifying for three-consecutive postseason tournaments since seven-straight postseason appearances from 2008-2014.





If the Gators advance out of the first round, they will meet the winner of Wake Forest and Morgan State on Saturday or Sunday.





Ticket Information Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their seat location by ordering before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Unclaimed season ticket locations will be released to the public for purchase by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.





UF Students--Free General--$5.00 Loge--$10.00 Courtside--$15.00





How to Order: - Online at FloridaGators.com and click on "2023 WNIT Tournament Invoice." Use your account ID and password to log in. If you do not know your password, click on the "Forgot Password" button and it will be sent to the e-mail address on file. Once in the account, select "Buy Tickets" and follow the steps through the checkout process. - Via phone by calling (352) 375-4683, option 2 on Tuesday, March 14, 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. - In person at the Gator Ticket Office, located at the Corner of Gale Lemerand Dr. and Stadium Rd., near Gate 18 of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, on Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Round 1 schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, March 15 Kent State at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Missouri State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.





Thursday, March 16 Liberty at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. Morgan State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Penn at Richmond, 6 p.m. Wofford at Florida, 6 p.m. Belmont at Ball State, 6:30 p.m. Colorado State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. Drexel at Fordham, 7 p.m. High Point at Clemson, 7 p.m. Saint Joseph's at Seton Hall, 7 p.m. Towson at Harvard, 7 p.m. UTEP at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. Wichita State at Kansas State, 7 p.m. Texas State at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m. Illinois State at Missouri, 8 p.m. Jackson State at Memphis, 8 p.m. Little Rock at SMU, 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 8 p.m. Niagara at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Long Beach State at San Diego, 9 p.m. Northern Arizona at New Mexico, 9 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 10 p.m.





Friday, March 17 Boston at Rhode Island, 6 p.m. Western Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m. UAlbany at UMass, 7 p.m. Tulane at Auburn, 8 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Wyoming, 8:30 p.m. Rice at BYU, 9 p.m. UC Irvine at San Diego State, 9 p.m. North Dakota State at Oregon, 10 p.m.





Here's the rest of the schedule for the 2023 event:





Round 2 - March 18-21 Round 3 - March 22-24 Quarterfinals - March 25-27 Semifinals - March 28-29 Championship - Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)