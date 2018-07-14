Dan Mullen and Florida will unofficially kick off their 2018 campaign next week, when they are set to participate in SEC Media Days.



In addition to Mullen, defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson, offensive lineman Martez Ivey and linebacker David Reese will be representing the Gators in Atlanta at the four-day event.

"I was honored to get the responsibility to go,'' Reese told FloridaGators.com's Scott Carter about being chosen to represent Florida. "I try to work hard every day and show a good representation of what a Gator needs to be. I try to hold that and be accountable to that on and off the field in life. That's that hard part, trying to hold that standard throughout life. It's just something that is a continuous battle every day."

Although the Southeastern conference's media days stretches out for a few days, Florida will be on the dock on Tuesday - meeting with the media from 1:30 p.m. ET to 5:45 p.m. ET.

There are several storylines that will surround Florida next week:

1. The Quarterback Battle

Of course the biggest talker will be how Mullen and company will approach the quarterback battle this fall. Florida's head coach did not name a starter between Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones after the spring game. Will Mullen hope to name a starter early during fall camp? Will there be a different quarterback for certain packages?

Mullen told fans and reporters alike during his speaking tour that the most important period for a signal caller is between spring and fall - when they are in charge of their routine and taking steps to better themselves. What has the head coach seen so far and has any of them stepped ahead of the race?

2. Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes

Will they or won't they factor in this season for the Gators? Six other Ole Miss signees have been cleared by the NCAA, while the SEC has voted to allow immediate eligibility to players that are leaving one SEC program for another due to a postseason ban. However, there is still no word on whether or not Jefferson will be able to play.

The Gators are also waiting on the NCAA decision on whether or not Grimes can play this season as well.

3. Summer Workouts

We've heard a lot about Nick Savage's strength and conditioning program, and that is something the players will discuss during the event. How does it differ and how has the team changed under Savage? Which players have taken up leadership roles not after several leaders left to enter the draft?

4. The Adjustment to the New Schemes

Finally as with every transition to a new staff, the discussion will center around how the team is adjusting on offense and defense to the new schemes. Offensively, the Gators are moving to a more simpler playbook, while defensively UF is moving to a 3-4 defense.

Where do the Gators stand heading into fall camp? Does Mullen believe they have the pieces to make their schemes work or will this year be a matter of working with what they have?