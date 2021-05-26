Gators to play Bama, Georgia on CBS

The Florida Gators will host the Alabama Crimson Tide and CBS is deeming the matchup the SEC Game of the week.

Wednesday the network announced that it would broadcast the September 18 matchup at 3:30 p.m.

Alabama will be making the trek to Gainesville for the first time since 2011. The two teams met in last year’s Southeastern Conference Championship Game, where the Crimson Tide won in a high-scoring affair, 52-46. Alabama holds a 26-14 lead in the series and has won the last seven meetings between the two teams, with four of those matchups coming in the SEC Championship game.

CBS will also pick up the Gators' game against Georgia again this season. Florida is 22-9 in the last 21 meetings since 1990 and 8-7 against Georgia in the last 15 meetings. The Gators downed the Bulldogs, 44-28, last season to help secure the SEC Eastern Division title.



