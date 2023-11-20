



NASSAU, Bahamas. - Florida women's basketball is in the Bahamas to compete in the 2023 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. The Gators first matchup will be against the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday at 4 p.m.





Monday's contest will mark the Gators first road game of the 2023-24 season. Florida has officially closed out a four-game season-opening homestand versus in-state rivals for the Gators. Florida is 3-1 this season with wins versus North Florida (82-65), Bethune-Cookman (83-69) and Florida A&M (92-54). Most recently, the Gators fell to Florida State (79-75) on Friday evening.





No. 12 Florida State (2-1, 0-0 B1G)





Date: Monday, Nov. 20





Time: 4 p.m. ET





Site: Baha Mar Convention Center





Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM









SERIES RECORD:





Purdue leads all-time series 3-0, including a win at home in Indiana, a win in Gainesville, and a neutral win in Knoxville Tennessee. The three meetings between the Gators and the Boilermakers took place in the 1990's, making Monday's game the first in over two decades.

Purdue won 90-50 in the last meeting (Nov. 26, 1999 in West Lafayette, Ind).





FLORIDA'S LAST GAME:





Florida women's basketball fell to No. 12 Florida State 75-79 at the Exactech Arena. It was Florida's first loss of the early season and the Seminoles were the Gators first ranked opponent. The Gators had four players hit double digit points, including Ra Shaya Kyle and Leilani Correa with 16 each.





ABOUT PURDUE:





Purdue brings a 2-1 record into the Baha Mar tournament. The Boilermakers are coming off a 72-58 win against fellow SEC team, Texas A&M.





Purdue has two players averaging in double digits - Abbey Ellis (14.7 ppg) and Caitlyn Harper (11.3 ppg). Leading in rebounds for Purdue is Jeanae Terry with an average of 7.7 a game.