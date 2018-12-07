The weekend of Dec. 7 is arguably the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Dan Mullen's staff, as the Gators are slated to play host to over a dozen highly-coveted prospects.

Nearly half of UF's 2019 recruiting haul will be on campus, but top targets such as five-star defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux, Lloyd Summerall III and Keon Zipperer will also be spending multiple days in the Swamp.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory dives in to break it all down for UF fans all across the map.