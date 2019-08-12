



GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida added former five-star and UGA transfer Brenton Cox to their roster, and the Gators hope to see him on the field sooner rather than later.

UF head coach Dan Mullen told reporters on Monday that they will apply for an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA and the SEC.

"We’re definitely going to apply for a waiver for him," Mullen said. "I think, we hope, we feel good about it, of having him be able to play. I think you look at all the previous scenarios that are out there around the country, we feel we have a good opportunity.”

Mullen did not want to reveal why Florida feels confident they would receive a waiver, however.

"It’s not something we’re gonna try to play out publicly to influence anything one way or the other. We’re gonna just go through the channels and do it the right way.”

But he did shed some light on how UF was able to lure Cox to Gainesville.

The staff was very familiar with Cox since the staff recruited him when they were at Mississippi State. However, it was defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's reputation of producing defenders at the BUCK positions which helped.

" I think he knew a lot of the guys on the team, understood defensively he was a great fit for the scheme we run on defense — the positional fit," Mullen explained. "That and the opportunity. He’s not going real far from home. His mom can come watch him play still and be close to home. With what he knew of the guys on the team it was a good fit for him talking to guys on our team with how our program is run and what we do and how that would fit him.”

Cox was familiar with several of his now teammates, including Trey Dean.

"As soon as he went in [to the transfer portal], they reached out," Mullen said. "Some of the players reached out and said he had called some of the players to ask about us."

Mullen quickly looked into Cox. He called high school coaches; he called Cox's mother; he needed to learn more about the player that could help the Gators feel need more experience heading into 2020.

Once both sides agreed to the fit, things went quickly.

"[Cox] wanted to move quickly on it to get to a school and get this waiver process started for him, coming here, so he’s got the opportunity to play," Mullen said.

