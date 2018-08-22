GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Marco Wilson arrived in the Swamp with a whole lot of recognizion behind his name as a top-shelf recruit, and certainly backed up his reputation after starting all 11 games and racking up a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2017.

The sophomore cornerback is also flourishing in the weight room under the guidance of Nick Savage, who followed Dan Mullen from Starkville. Wilson has packed on over 10 pounds since the end of last season, and expects to have more on his plate in regards to on-field duties as well.

“I’m a lot smarter," Wilson said on Tuesday. "Also, I’m a lot bigger from last year. I'm more excited about the smarter part and the defense is also different. It gives me different opportunities to do different things. It's not a simple defense where I’m only doing one or two different things the whole game. It gives me more opportunities to make plays.”

While many staff members followed Dan Mullen from Mississippi State, cornerbacks coach Charlton Warren arrived in Gainesville after filling the same role in Knoxville. Wilson says Warren has done a good job of boosting the unit's football IQ, especially when it comes to reading and reacting, and continues to hammer on the fundamentals as well.

“He has a great coaching style and that’s something I’m comfortable with," Wilson said. "I haven’t really had to change my style of play a lot. So, I really like that. He’s just always coaching us and telling us new schemes.

"He really helps us with the mental part, not just the physical part because that’s really important. He tells us certain things we need to look for out on the field and that just helps you play faster. I really enjoy that.”

That assertive style of coaching starts at the top with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

"He’s always on us, making sure we’re always getting the plays right," Wilson said of Grantham. "He’s never going to let you relax because if you get comfortable, it’s not a good deal. So, he’s just always on top of us and making sure we have the play calls and we’re learning the defense and we know where we need to be.

"He brought a lot of great guys, and I think the combination of coaches along with him leading the defense is going to be a great deal for us this year."

Dan Mullen has been vocal in regards to the recent high-level play from the team's edge rushers, which can obviously provide more opportunities down the field for Wilson and his peers.

"I think it’s great, and I think we’ve got some great guys that fit in that position, make us look like some great DBs out there with a great pass rush," Wilson said. "So, I’m really excited to see how that goes."

The Gators were recently presented with some game-changing news when the NCAA ruled receivers Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson eligible for the 2018 season. The Ohio State and Ole Miss transfers will have plenty of opportunities throughout the fall, but the Gators return some experience with the likes of Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond as well.

"All of them, I love all the receivers," Wilson said when asked which receiver is the most difficult to cover. "They give me great work every day and day in and day out, and I think that’s really important.

"Being competitive each day gets you better because when I go at on the field, I know I’m not going to see receivers that are better than the ones I see in practice."

One of the household names from the Gators' 2018 recruiting haul who also opted to early enroll is Trey Dean. The former Rivals 250 prospect ended his prep career on a high note by dominating Under Armour All-American week, and is flashing that same level of competitiveness in the orange and blue.

"He’s grown a lot since spring, learning the defense a lot better and he’s very competitive," Wilson said of Dean. "I love that about him because you know at the position we play, you’ve got to be real, real eager to get the ball and want to win.

"When you’re not doing things right, it’s going to bother you, and you want to make sure you’re always on point, always learning where you got to be and stuff like that. For a young guy, he’s doing really good, and I like that. I like to see that out of him."

In fact, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound Dean is one of the youngsters in the secondary who will likely have an opportunity to make a splash in year one.

“I’m really confident in that, although they may not have a lot of experience," Wilson said when asked about the depth behind him and Henderson. "I’m really confident in those guys like Brian Edwards and Trey Dean. I’m really confident in those guys. They can go out there and handle business just like me and C.J.”

Mullen has yet to dish out his starting quarterback for next week's season-opener, but Wilson says he is confident with whoever they roll out and has witnessed vast improvement from top to bottom.

“The quarterbacks look really great," Wilson said. "I think the coaches are doing a good job with them. It’s a big difference between last year. They make better decisions. Even their ball placement in practices. They throw some balls that are really hard to get to.

"Although I might get beat sometimes on those, I sit back and think about it, 'That’s a good deal because now in the game they might do that, and it’ll be harder for those guys to turn over the ball.'"

