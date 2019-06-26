Tommy Mace is set to have a rare opportunity this month.

The Gators sophomore pitcher is heading to Cary, North Carolina on Wednesday, where he will participate in USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

The players at the camp will all compete in a series of four intrasquad exhibition games and then one game against the Coastal Plan League Select.

After these contests have finished, a 26-man roster will be announced for the USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series, which will take place July 2-6 in North Carolina.

Florida has had 18 players named onto the USA Baseball Collegiate Team in previous years, with Alex Faedo, Dalton Guthrie and Mike Rivera the last three Gators to be selected onto the team in 2016.

Mace had a team high 16 starts this spring, finishing with an 8-5 record. He led the team with 89.2 innings pitcher and 74 strikeouts.

He has had 22 starts (42 appearances) in a Gators uniform.

The USA camp is set to run from June 27 to July 1.



