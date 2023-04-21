Gators Topple Ole Miss to Advance to Semifinals. Semifinal match tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET will be broadcast on SECN+

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The fourth-seeded Florida women's tennis team made quick work in the 2023 SEC Tournament quarterfinal round, shutting out Ole Miss 4-0 to advance to the semifinals. The Gators will take on the winner of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22. The match will be broadcast on SECN+.

Florida won its 80th match all-time in the SEC tournament, and improved to 33-2 all-time in the quarterfinals. UF is now 11-1 all-time in the SEC tournament against Ole Miss.

In doubles, the Gators notched their 15th doubles win of the year, and are 14-1 overall when they win the opening point.

The top doubles team of Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee, ranked No. 21 in the latest ITA rankings, clinched the impactful opening point for the Gators, winning 6-2. The duo has won eight-straight at No. 1 doubles.

No. 74 Carly Briggs/Rachel Gailis opened up the tournament with a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, winning their eighth dual win of the season, and third consecutive.

Florida rolled the momentum from doubles into singles, winning the five first sets to jump out to an early advantage.

Emily De Oliveira won in straight sets at No. 5 singles, winning 6-2, 6-2 for Florida's second point. The sophomore from Brandenton now has won 13 dual singles wins this year, and seven at the fifth singles slot.

Dudeney tallied her second win of the day, earning a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles after winning in doubles earlier. She won her team-leading 14th dual singles win this season, and is now one win away from 100 career singles and doubles wins as a Gator.

For the second-straight match, Sara Dahlstrom clinched the match for the Gators. The No. 25 ranked singles player in the nation, Dahlstrom took down No. 50 Kareisova 6-4, 6-2 for her fourth top-50 singles win this spring.

The Gators have won eight of their last 10 heading into tomorrow's semifinals match. Florida will take on the winner of top-seeded Texas A&M/eighth-seeded Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. ET on SECN+.

QUOTES FROM THE COURT Head Coach Roland Thornqvist On the match...

"I'm very pleased with today. We played with courage and were very good at end of sets. It's so important that everyone stays on mission in the post season and today affirms that this group is determined to give it a go. Now we rest and get ready for another battle tomorrow."

Doubles Results

1. #21 Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (UF) def. Kelsey Mize/Lillian Gabrielsen (OM) 6-2

2. #74 Carly Briggs/Rachel Gailis (UF) def. Anaelle Leclercq/Rachel Krzyzak (OM) 6-3

3. Ludmila Kareisova/Emma Kette (OM) def. Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams (UF) 5-3

Order of Finish: 2,1

Singles Results

1. #25 Sara Dahlstrom (UF) def. #50 Ludmila Kareisova (OM) 6-4, 6-2

2. #45 Carly Briggs (UF) vs. Lillian Gabrielsen (OM) 6-2, 2-6, 2-1, unfinished

3. #100 Alicia Dudeney (UF) def. Anaelle Leclercq (OM) 6-3, 6-1

4. Rachel Gailis (UF) vs. Emma Kette (OM) 4-6, 6-3, unfinished

5. Emily de Oliveira (UF) def. Rachel Krzyzak (OM) 6-2, 6-2

6. Bente Spee (UF) vs. Reka Zadori (OM) 7-6 (7-5), 2-0, unfinished

Order of Finish: 5,3,1

(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)