Gators Treating Monster Defensive Tackle as Priority

Defensive Tackle Preston Carey made his way to the University of Florida this past weekend and was blown away by the attention from the staff.

Preston Carey

Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 300 lbs

Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL

Preston Carey 2026 Defensive Tackle

"The whole Florida team went out of their way this weekend for my dad and me! The hospitality was great! Coach Napier, Coach Chatman, and Patterson spent a ton of time with me. They treated me like a priority! I even got to spend time with Coach Hamilton, their NFL liaison. I am so grateful for these opportunities, and I learn so much every day of this journey. Florida is a serious SEC school. The team gelled last year and finished their season nicely. I love that they overcame adversity and are continuing to get better and better! Coach Napier has shown me how much he likes me on and off the field and how he wants me! I fit well in their scheme, and they have an elite D-Line staff member who wants me! They are not afraid to flex their NIL strength to build the roster they want. I really enjoyed the trip and the kind people. I also got to spend a lot of the weekend with Caleb Banks; projected 1st round next year! He had nothing but great things to say! Also, I felt like I could've suited up with the D Line that day at practice as the chemistry in the D Line room and Coach Chatman got me hyped up!"