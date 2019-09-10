GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Swamp was packed for the home opener on Saturday. A sea of orange and blue was ready for Florida to hit the field once again, however, it was the sea of yellow that stood out.

They were there in honor of a Gator legend.

“Two bits! Four bits! Six bits! A dollar! All for the Gators, stand up and holler!”

It was the cheer made famous by George Edmondson, also known as "Mr. Two Bits." However, on Saturday, his grandchildren and his great grand children led the cheer in honor of the late Edmondson, who passed away this summer.

“I told those boys to practice. They’ve all been looking at videos,” joked Jane Edmondson, the late wife of Mr. Two Bits.

Edmondson's widow knew “when he jumped up and started cheering,” that her husband was leaving his own stamp on the program.

Fast forward 60 years later, and she saw her husband's legacy live through her children's children and their children at midfield.

“It’s a very wonderful tribute to my husband, George,”she said. “He did his cheer here for 60 years and this is strange to me today because this is the first time I’ve been to Florida field without my husband, but I feel like he’s here anyway.”

Outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's gate one, there is a new mural of Mr. Two Bits holding the famous "Two bits!" sign.

“I’m like ‘wow,’” said Kevin King. “We thought it was cool, we’re family, but to go back down there and I took a picture of people taking pictures. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Edmondson’s cheer has been performed by Florida's mascots, Albert and Alberta, before turning the cheer over to former Florida Gators athletes across all sports.

The Florida Gators football team honored Edmondson on Saturday with an orange and blue neck tie decal on the back of each individual player’s helmets; the fans honored Edmondson by their t-shirts and by joining in on the cheer during pre game.

For a man that brought many smiles to Gators fans faces over many years, the legacy of Mr. Two Bits will live on.

“Obviously, it means a lot. Just in general and to know it’s a permanent fixture inside in the stadium, it just goes back to his legacy living long after he did,” expressed Kevin King.

“He’s always out there on that field. If you’re on Florida Field, he’s there. He touched everybody.”

Although George Edmondson was not physically in attendance, a piece of him was. The family decided to use the same Mr. Two Bits sign,Edmondson used himself on game days.

But honestly Edmondson's spirit will never leave.

It will live in every "Mr.Two Bits" cheer.

**Jacquie Franciulli contributed to this report**